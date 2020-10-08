 

AutoCanada and Quorum’s DealerMine division announce expanded Strategic Partnership

DealerMine to provide AutoCanada with more comprehensive electronic messaging handling

SAINT JOHN, New Brunswick, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (TSX Venture: QIS) ("Quorum" or the "Corporation"), announced that AutoCanada (TSX: ACQ) and Quorum’s DealerMine division have broadened their strategic partnership and DealerMine will now provide expanded electronic messaging handling through a separate Business Development Centre (“BDC” or call centre) team that will also start managing AutoCanada’s chat messages.

DealerMine’s BDC services are offered to dealerships in Canada and the United States to help drive business into their service departments. AutoCanada and DealerMine have had a long-standing strategic partnership and the AutoCanada BDC is operated by DealerMine in dedicated facilities from Saint John, New Brunswick. The BDC provides services to AutoCanada’s 50 Canadian franchised dealerships

“We are delighted to be building on our long-term strategic partnership with AutoCanada.” said Jane Webb, DealerMine Director of Sales. “DealerMine will be forming a dedicated team to better manage AutoCanada’s electronic messages, including an expanded role whereby we manage AutoCanada’s service chat messages. To accommodate the expanded role, we will be growing our AutoCanada BDC team by 10%.”

For more information on DealerMine’s BDC, please visit: https://dealerminecrm.com/our-solution/#bdc.

About Quorum Information Technologies Inc.

Quorum is a North American company focused on developing, marketing, implementing and supporting its portfolio of software and services for automotive dealerships that includes:

  • XSellerator, a Dealership Management System (DMS) that automates, integrates and streamlines key processes across departments in a dealership, and emphasizes revenue generation and customer satisfaction.
  • DealerMine CRM, a sales and service Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system and set of Business Development Centre services that drives revenue into the critical sales and service departments in a dealership.
  • Autovance, a modern retailing platform that helps dealerships attract more business through Digital Retailing (DR), improve in-store profits and closing rates through its desking tool and maximize their efficiency and CSI through Autovance’s F&I menu solutions fee.
  • Advantage, a full showroom system for both franchised and independent dealerships and a comprehensive management system that includes accounting for the independent market.

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol QIS.  For additional information please go to http://www.QuorumInformationSystems.com.

Forward-Looking Information
This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should" or similar words suggesting future outcomes. In particular, but without limiting the foregoing, this press release may contain forward-looking information pertaining to the effect of the BDC Capital Facility.  Quorum believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and involves a number of risks and uncertainties some of which are described herein. Such forward-looking information necessarily involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Quorum's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed this release and neither accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact: Maury Marks
403-777-0036
Investors@QuorumDMS.com

