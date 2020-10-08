CF Energy Files Management Information Circular and Recommends Re-Election of Existing Directors

TORONTO, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CF Energy Corp. (TSX-V: CFY) (“CF Energy” or the “Company”) today filed and mailed a Management Information Circular (the “Circular”) to shareholders of the Company in respect of its upcoming annual meeting of shareholders to be held on October 29, 2020 (the “Meeting”). The Board of Directors recommends that shareholders vote for the re-election of the existing directors of the Company.



One of the Company’s shareholders, 11882716 Canada Inc. (the “Nominating Shareholder”), which holds 20,000 common shares of the Company, has notified the Company of its nomination of six individuals for election as directors at the Meeting, including five new directors (the “Dissident Nominees”) and existing director Hui Cai. In response to the actions of the Nominating Shareholder, the Board of Directors has formed a special committee of independent directors (the “Special Committee”) that excludes Hui Cai and members of management, Ann Lin and Frederick Wong, to consider and advise the Board of Directors with respect to matters relating to the Meeting.