CF Energy Files Management Information Circular and Recommends Re-Election of Existing Directors
TORONTO, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CF Energy Corp. (TSX-V: CFY) (“CF Energy” or the “Company”) today filed and mailed a Management Information Circular (the “Circular”) to shareholders of
the Company in respect of its upcoming annual meeting of shareholders to be held on October 29, 2020 (the “Meeting”). The Board of Directors recommends that shareholders vote for the re-election of
the existing directors of the Company.
One of the Company’s shareholders, 11882716 Canada Inc. (the “Nominating Shareholder”), which holds 20,000 common shares of the Company, has notified the Company of its nomination of six individuals for election as directors at the Meeting, including five new directors (the “Dissident Nominees”) and existing director Hui Cai. In response to the actions of the Nominating Shareholder, the Board of Directors has formed a special committee of independent directors (the “Special Committee”) that excludes Hui Cai and members of management, Ann Lin and Frederick Wong, to consider and advise the Board of Directors with respect to matters relating to the Meeting.
The Board of Directors recommends that shareholders vote for the re-election of the existing directors for the following reasons:
- The Nominating Shareholder Has Made a Limited Investment in the Company – The Nominating Shareholder holds only 20,000 common shares of the Company, representing approximately 0.03% of the 65,463,155 issued and outstanding common shares and having a market value of less than $12,000. Through this limited investment, the Nominating Shareholder seeks to achieve control of the Company through the election of the Dissident Nominees, as well as the appointment of a new interim Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) of the Company.
- The Dissident Nominees Have No Plan – The Dissident Nominees have not provided any information regarding their plans for the Company, or the continued execution of its strategy. Their election would create uncertainty among the Company’s customers and business partners and its long-established government contacts, which would be detrimental to the Company’s relationships with these parties.
- The Nominating Shareholder Has Not Previously Raised Any Concerns with the Company – The Nominating Shareholder has indicated that it has significant concerns regarding transparency and the governance practices of the Company’s Board of Directors. The Nominating Shareholder has not previously raised any such concerns with the Company’s Board of Directors or senior management, nor provided any information that would substantiate such concerns.
- The Dissident Nominees Lack Relevant Experience – The Dissident Nominees have limited experience relevant to the business of the Company, or to acting as directors of a public corporation. The Company’s long-term vision centers on expanding its capabilities in the smart and green energy sector, which represents the future of the energy industry. The Dissident Nominees do not appear to have any experience in this sector and no evidence has been provided to suggest that the Dissident Nominees would be in a position to maintain the existing transparency and corporate governance practices of the Company, let alone enhance them. For example, the Ontario Securities Commission suspended the personal registration of one of the Dissident Nominees, Jian “Bob” Guo, in connection with the suspension of the exempt market dealer registration of a company that was found to have an inadequate compliance system and for which Mr. Guo acted as chief compliance officer.
- Misrepresentation of One of the Dissident Nominee’s Roles with the Company – The Nominating Shareholder has stated that one of the Dissident Nominees, Zhipei Lin, previously acted as Chairman of Sanya CF NEI, an investment holdings subsidiary of the Company. However, Mr. Lin has never had any material involvement with such company.
- The Nominating Shareholder Has Not Contacted Director Hui Cai – In addition to nominating the Dissident Nominees, the Nominating Shareholder has also nominated Hui Cai, a current director of the Company. Mr. Cai has advised the Company that he has received no communication from the Nominating Shareholder or the Dissident Nominees, nor any information concerning the Dissident Nominees or their plans for the Company, and does not know the Nominating Shareholder or any of the Dissident Nominees other than Zhipei Lin, the younger brother of Ann Lin. In light of this, and based on Mr. Cai’s confidence in the current directors of the Company, the strategy for the Company that they have overseen, and the effectiveness with which they have worked with the long-term management of the Company, Mr. Cai has advised the Company:
“The dissident party did not communicate with me prior to their nomination [and] I believe the existing directors of the Company are best suited for the development of the Company. Therefore, to be recommended by a dissident party who believes another board is a better choice is inconsistent with my views… I must respectfully decline the appointment of the dissident party and will not continue as a director if the dissident nominees are elected as directors of the Company.”
