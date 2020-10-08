Kinross to Announce Q3 Financial Results on November 4, 2020

TORONTO, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K; NYSE:KGC) plans to release its financial statements and operating results for the third quarter of 2020 on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, after market close. On Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET Kinross will hold a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session. The call-in numbers are as follows:



Canada & US toll-free – +1 (833) 968-2237; Passcode: 8369428

Outside of Canada & US – +1 (825) 312-2059; Passcode: 8369428