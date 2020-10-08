Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

NASHVILLE, Tenn,, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) today announced that on Wednesday evening, November 4, 2020, after the market closes, it expects to report results for the third quarter of 2020.



On November 5, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time, Healthcare Realty Trust expects to hold a conference call to discuss earnings results, quarterly activities, general operations of the Company and industry trends. Simultaneously, a webcast of the conference call will be available to interested parties via an Internet link at www.healthcarerealty.com under the Investor Relations section. A webcast replay will be available following the call at the same Internet site address.