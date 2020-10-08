 

Update on Flaherty & Crumrine Investment Grade Preferred Income Fund

TORONTO, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSX: FFI.UN) Investors and investment advisors are invited to view an update presentation on Flaherty & Crumrine Investment Grade Preferred Income Fund (the “Fund”) provided by Chad Conwell, EVP of Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated recorded on October 8, 2020. Investors may watch by clicking on the following link:

FFI – October Update Presentation

The Fund has been assigned an investment grade rating of P-2(low)f by Standard & Poor’s. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide unitholders with a stable stream of monthly distributions, to preserve the net asset value per unit and to enhance the total return per unit by actively managing the portfolio. To achieve these objectives, the Fund invests in a portfolio of fixed income securities consisting primarily of US-dollar-denominated corporate debt and preferred securities of North American issuers that have an investment grade rating at time of purchase. Substantially all of the US dollar foreign exchange exposure of the Fund’s portfolio is hedged to the Canadian dollar.

The Fund has generated a compound return of 9.2% per annum for the 10 years ending September 30, 2020 (1). Its current regular distribution of $0.84 per annum represents a cash distribution rate of 7.6% per annum based on the October 2, 2020 TSX closing price. The Fund also offers a distribution reinvestment plan (“DRIP”) which provides unitholders with the ability to automatically reinvest their distributions and realize the benefits of compound growth of their investment. The Fund has paid out $17.89 per unit in cash distributions since inception through to September 30, 2020. The Fund is available for purchase on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FFI.UN.

About Brompton Funds
Founded in 2000, Brompton is an experienced investment fund manager with income focused investment solutions including TSX traded closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton’s investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

Compound Annual NAV Returns Performance to September 30, 2020 1 Yr 3 Yrs 5 Yrs 10 Yrs Incep.
(15/12/04)
Flaherty & Crumrine Investment Grade Preferred Income Fund (TSX:FFI.UN) (5.4%) 2.2% 5.6% 9.2% 5.2%

Returns are for the periods ended September 30, 2020. The table shows the Fund’s compound return for each period indicated.

