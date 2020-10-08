 

Humana’s Medicare Advantage Members are in 4-Star and Above Contracts for 2021, Reflecting Ongoing Commitment to Quality Care and Improved Health Outcomes

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.10.2020, 23:15  |  56   |   |   

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), one of the nation’s leading health and well-being companies, announced today the Medicare Star Ratings for its Medicare Advantage (MA) plans, effective January 1, 2021, from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). CMS posts Star Ratings at www.medicare.gov.

Humana received a 5-star rating on CMS’s 5-star rating system for its CarePlus Health Plans, Inc. MA plan in Florida for the third consecutive year, which currently covers approximately 164,300 members. In addition, Humana received a 4.5-star rating for three MA contracts offered in 7 states. In all, Humana has 15 contracts rated 4-stars or above and 4.1 million members in 4-star or above rated contracts to be offered in 2021, representing 92% of its existing MA membership in rated contracts as of September 2020. Over 99% of retirees in Humana’s Group Medicare Advantage plans remain in 4-star or above contracts for 2021. With these results, Humana’s Star Ratings continue to reflect the company’s focus on quality in both member experience and clinical outcomes.

Also notable is Humana had nine new contracts in 2019 that did not have enough data available to receive individual Star Ratings for 2021, which cover approximately 119,300 members. However, CMS will apply the Humana company average Star Rating of 4.0 to these contracts for the purpose of calculating Quality Bonus Payments in 2022.

“We are pleased that our Stars scores reflect the company’s unwavering commitment to quality care and improved health outcomes for our members,” said Alan Wheatley, President, Retail Segment at Humana. “The member’s ability to receive quality care has remained our top priority throughout the global coronavirus pandemic. As we continue to navigate the pandemic, we are committed to ongoing investments in benefits and initiatives designed to improve access to care and ease the financial burden for our members and appreciate CMS’ shared commitment to putting the member first.”

The Medicare 5-star rating system rates the excellence of Medicare plans nationally. A plan may receive a rating between one and five stars, with five stars representing the highest rating. Star Ratings are calculated each year and may change from one year to the next.

CMS uses information from member-satisfaction surveys, health plans, and health care providers to assign overall Star Ratings to plans. The rating system uses more than 40 different quality measures across nine categories, including:

