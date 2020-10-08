Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Shareholders Approve Combination

 

Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) and Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (Nasdaq: MXIM) announced that, at their respective special meetings of shareholders held today, ADI and Maxim shareholders voted to approve their respective proposals relating to the pending combination of ADI and Maxim. The combination will strengthen ADI as an analog semiconductor leader with increased breadth and scale across multiple attractive end markets.

“We are pleased with the overwhelming support from our shareholders for this exciting combination. Together with Maxim, we will enhance our domain expertise and breadth of engineering capabilities to develop more complete solutions to solve customers’ most complex problems,” said Vincent Roche, President and CEO of Analog Devices. “We look forward to joining forces with Maxim to drive the next wave of semiconductor growth and deliver significant value to all our stakeholders.”

“We appreciate the strong support of our shareholders for Maxim’s combination with ADI. Together, we will enable the industry’s highest performance analog and mixed-signal solutions through our complementary product portfolios,” said Tunc Doluca, President and CEO of Maxim.

As previously announced, the waiting period applicable to the consummation of the transaction under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act has expired. The completion of the transaction remains subject to the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions, including receipt of certain non-U.S. regulatory approvals. The companies continue to expect that the transaction will be completed in the summer of 2021.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices is a leading global high-performance analog technology company dedicated to solving the toughest engineering challenges. We enable our customers to interpret the world around us by intelligently bridging the physical and digital with unmatched technologies that sense, measure, power, connect and interpret. Visit http://www.analog.com.

About Maxim Integrated

Maxim Integrated develops innovative analog and mixed-signal products and technologies to make systems smaller and smarter, with enhanced security and increased energy efficiency. We are empowering design innovation for our automotive, industrial, healthcare, mobile consumer, and cloud data center customers to deliver industry-leading solutions that help change the world. Learn more at http://www.maximintegrated.com.

