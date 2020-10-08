 

CarePlus Health Plans Medicare Advantage Plan Achieves 5-Stars Third Year in a Row

CarePlus Health Plans, Inc.’s Medicare Advantage members across Florida again can take comfort in knowing that they are enrolled in a health plan that has achieved the highest possible quality rating for the 2021 plan year from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). It’s the third year in a row, and the fourth overall, that the company’s Medicare Advantage HMO plan achieved a 5-Star rating. CarePlus is a subsidiary of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM).

Bruno Piquin, CarePlus President, attributes the company’s success to its emphasis on creating the best possible member experience.

Orlando area CarePlus member Joan Carucci agrees. “They listen to you. They talk to you, they kid with you, but yet they’re very professional and they’re very knowledgeable. You’re not just a number. You’re very important to them. They call me at least three or four times a year just to ask how I’m doing. In my opinion, my experience, from having been with CarePlus for five-plus years, the transportation, the medicine, the doctors that you can go to in their plan, it’s all fantastic.”

CarePlus currently serves approximately 164,300 members throughout Florida. CMS Star Ratings are posted at www.medicare.gov.

“We are a company of close to 1,200 employees who all truly care about the members we serve and remain focused on improving their health outcomes,” said Piquin. “We are extremely thankful to the physicians and pharmacists who partner with us for contributing to our 5 Star rating and for the top quality care they deliver to our members day in and day out. Collaboration with our value-based partners providing quality medical care is key to our continued success.”

The Medicare 5-star rating system rates the excellence of Medicare plans nationally. A plan may receive a rating between one and five stars, with five stars representing the highest rating. Star Ratings are calculated each year and may change from one year to the next.

CMS uses information from member-satisfaction surveys, health plans, and health care providers to assign overall Star Ratings to plans. The rating system uses more than 40 different quality measures in nine categories, including:

  • Staying Healthy: Screenings, Tests and Vaccines
  • Managing Chronic (Long Term) Conditions
  • Member Experience with Health Plan
  • Member Complaints and Changes in the Health Plan’s Performance
  • Health Plan Customer Service
  • Drug Plan Customer Service
  • Member Complaints and Changes in the Drug Plan’s Performance
  • Member Experience with Drug Plan
  • Drug Safety and Accuracy of Drug Pricing

About CarePlus Health Plans

CarePlus Health Plans, Inc. is dedicated to improving the lives of Medicare beneficiaries in Florida. We provide affordable, reliable healthcare and prescription drug coverage that helps our members maintain and improve their health so they can enjoy happy, active, and independent lives.

CarePlus offers Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug Plans with comprehensive benefits designed to meet a variety of needs. We partner with and support our physicians, pharmacists, dentists, and other healthcare providers who we trust to take good care of our community. Through our partnership with the ACCESS Florida Department of Children and Families, CarePlus Health Plans, Inc.’s Social Services department assists members to apply for public assistance through a variety of state and federal programs. This assistance and guidance is completely voluntary and offered at no additional cost.

CarePlus has supported Florida residents with their Medicare options for over 20 years. Based in Florida, with corporate offices in Miami and Tampa, we serve 164,000* members across South and North Florida, the Tampa, Orlando and Daytona areas, and the Space Coast.

For more information, visit CarePlusHealthPlans.com.

Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-star rating system.

*According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Medicare Advantage (MA) Membership Reports, September 2020.

CarePlus is an HMO plan with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in CarePlus depends on contract renewal. Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-star rating system.

H1019_GHHKY46EN_M

