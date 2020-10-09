Investors are hereby notified that they have 60 days from the date of this notice to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, captioned Kristal v. Mesoblast Limited, et al., (Case No. 1:20-cv-08430), on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Mesoblast Limited (“Mesoblast” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MESO ) securities between April 16, 2019 and October 1, 2020 , inclusive (the “Class Period”). Plaintiff pursues under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”)

Mesoblast develops allogeneic cellular medicines using its proprietary mesenchymal lineage cell therapy platform. Its lead product candidate, RYONCIL (remestemcel-L), is an investigational therapy comprising mesenchymal stem cells derived from bone marrow. In February 2018, the Company announced that remestemcel-L met its primary endpoint in a Phase 3 trial to treat children with steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease (“aGVHD”).

In early 2020, Mesoblast completed its rolling submission of its Biologics License Application (“BLA”) with the FDA to secure marketing authorization to commercialize remestemcel-L for children with steroid refractory aGVHD.

On August 11, 2020, the FDA released briefing materials for its Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (“ODAC”) meeting to be held on August 13, 2020. Therein, the FDA stated that Mesoblast provided post hoc analyses of other studies “to further establish the appropriateness of 45% as the null Day-28 ORR” for its primary endpoint. The briefing materials stated that, due to design differences between these historical studies and Mesoblast’s submitted study, “it is unclear that these study results are relevant to the proposed indication.”