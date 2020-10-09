 

Origin Announces Pricing of $80,000,000 Subordinated Notes Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.10.2020, 00:16  |  74   |   |   

RUSTON, La., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origin Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: OBNK) (“Origin”), the parent holding company of Origin Bank, announced today that it has priced the underwritten public offering of $80 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.50% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2030 (the “Notes”). The Notes will initially bear a fixed interest rate of 4.50% per year, payable semi-annually in arrears. Commencing on November 1, 2025, the interest rate on the Notes will be a floating per annum rate equal to the Benchmark rate (which is expected to be Three-Month Term SOFR) (each as defined in the subordinated debt indenture and the supplement thereto under which the Notes will be issued) plus 432 basis points, payable quarterly in arrears. The offering is expected to fund on October 16, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Origin expects to use the net proceeds of this offering for general corporate purposes, which may include the support of Origin Bank’s balance sheet growth, the acquisition of other banks or financial institutions or other complementary businesses to the extent such opportunities arise, and the maintenance of Origin’s capital and liquidity ratios, and the ratios of Origin Bank, at acceptable levels.

Stephens Inc. is the sole book-running manager for the offering.

The Notes will be issued pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement (File No. 333-234068) Origin has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. Origin has filed a preliminary prospectus supplement with the SEC for the offering to which this communication relates. Prospective investors should read the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus and other documents Origin has filed with the SEC for more complete information about Origin and the offering. You may access these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, Origin, the underwriters or any dealer participating in the offering will arrange to send you the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus if you request it by calling Stephens Inc. toll-free at (800) 643-9691.

Seite 1 von 3
Origin Bancorp Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
AMD Launches AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors: The Fastest Gaming CPUs in the World
Sunrun Completes Acquisition of Vivint Solar to Accelerate Clean Energy Adoption and Enhance ...
Altair Acquires M-Base Engineering + Software GmbH, Leader in ...
RedHill Biopharma Adds Israel Rights to Movantik From AstraZeneca
Combination Study with JS016 and LY-CoV555 for Patients with Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Symptoms Met ...
Amgen, Cytokinetics and Servier Announce Topline Results From GALACTIC-HF, a Phase 3 Trial of ...
Notice of Release of Barrick's Third Quarter 2020 Results
Biofrontera AG reports completion of the clinical phase of the pharmacokinetics study
Beyond Meat Introduces Its Newest Product Innovation, Beyond Breakfast Sausage Links, at Grocery ...
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Opaganib von RedHill Biopharma zeigt nachweislich die vollständige Hemmung von SARS-CoV-2
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...