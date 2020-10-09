Subversive Real Estate Acquisition REIT LP Announces Conference Call; Files Preliminary Prospectus and Investor Presentation

Additionally, the REIT LP has filed its preliminary long form prospectus and investor presentation on SEDAR. Prior to the call on October 9, 2020, the REIT LP will also post the investor presentation and preliminary long form prospectus to its website at www.subversivecapital.com/reit .

Subversive Real Estate Acquisition REIT LP (NEO: SVX.U) (NEO: SVX.RT.U) (OTCBB: SBVRF) (the “REIT LP”) today announced that the REIT LP will host a conference call to discuss its previously announced Qualifying Transaction to become the second publicly traded cannabis REIT, and to become a leading real estate capital provider for prominent cannabis operators that own or are seeking industrial and retail real estate in high-growth U.S. markets. The call will be held tomorrow, October 9, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Conference Call and Replay

Friday, October 9, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET

To listen to the conference call via telephone, dial 1-877-451-6152 (U.S.) or 1-201-389-0879 (International) and enter the conference ID 13711571.

A replay of the conference call will be available starting at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on October 9, 2020. To listen to the replay, dial 1-844-512-2921 (U.S.) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and enter the conference ID 13711571. The replay will be available until Friday, October 16, 2020.

Webcast

The live conference call will also be available via webcast at the Company’s website, www.subversivecapital.com/reit. To listen to the live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Company's website.

About Subversive Real Estate Acquisition REIT LP

Subversive Real Estate Acquisition REIT LP is a limited partnership established under the Limited Partnerships Act (Ontario) formed for the purpose of effecting, directly or indirectly, an acquisition of one or more businesses or assets, by way of a merger, amalgamation, arrangement, equity exchange, asset acquisition, equity purchase, reorganization, or any other similar business combination involving the REIT LP that will qualify as its qualifying transaction for the purposes of the rules of the Exchange. The REIT LP is a special purpose acquisition corporation for the purposes of the rules of the Exchange. The REIT LP's Restricted Voting Units and Rights are listed on the Exchange under the symbols "SVX.U" and "SVX.RT.U", respectively.