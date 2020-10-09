Assure Reports its Highest Number of Monthly Procedures in 2020 with Strong September Results

“The Company reported our highest number of monthly procedures so far this year in September, managing more than 900 cases, and extending our resurgence in demand to five months following the sharply negative impact of COVID-19 on elective procedures in March and April,” said John A. Farlinger, Assure’s executive chairman and CEO. ”Although we are continuing to carefully monitor the impact of COVID-19 in all states within our operational footprint, the Company forecasts a record performance over the final three months of the year aided by the seasonal strength we typically experience in the fourth quarter.”

Progress in Billing and Collections

Farlinger continued, “Since bringing revenue cycle management in-house, our revamped collections process has greatly strengthened and improved the Company’s financial position. We took control of this process from the legacy 3rd party vendor that was terminated in the autumn of 2019 because of poor performance. Assure has substantially improved cash collection in 2020 and we expect results to continue accelerating in 2021.”

The Company collected more than US$10.1 million in the first nine months of 2020. This compares to full-year 2019 cash collections of US$8.0 million. These cash receipt figures referenced relate to technologist services and Professional Network Entities (“PNEs”) that the Company owns 100%, but does not include collections from PNEs owned less than 100% by Assure, which are recorded separately.

Farlinger added, “As we look to finish the year strong, we are focused on driving a significant portion of our commercial insurance-related revenue into in-network agreements to accelerate payments and reduce volatility. Approximately 20% of the Company’s commercial insurance volume is currently supported by in-network agreements on a run-rate basis, either through direct agreements with the payors or through indirect agreements with aggregators, and we expect this to increase to approximately 30% by end of year 2020, with a goal of reaching approximately 50% by end of year 2021.”