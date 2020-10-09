 

Assure Reports its Highest Number of Monthly Procedures in 2020 with Strong September Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.10.2020, 01:00  |  40   |   |   

Company’s 2020 Cash Collection Through September Exceeds Full Year 2019 Total

DENVER, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “Assure”) (TSXV: IOM; OTCQB: ARHH), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring services, announced its highest number of monthly procedures in 2020 during September.

“The Company reported our highest number of monthly procedures so far this year in September, managing more than 900 cases, and extending our resurgence in demand to five months following the sharply negative impact of COVID-19 on elective procedures in March and April,” said John A. Farlinger, Assure’s executive chairman and CEO. ”Although we are continuing to carefully monitor the impact of COVID-19 in all states within our operational footprint, the Company forecasts a record performance over the final three months of the year aided by the seasonal strength we typically experience in the fourth quarter.”

Progress in Billing and Collections
Farlinger continued, “Since bringing revenue cycle management in-house, our revamped collections process has greatly strengthened and improved the Company’s financial position. We took control of this process from the legacy 3rd party vendor that was terminated in the autumn of 2019 because of poor performance. Assure has substantially improved cash collection in 2020 and we expect results to continue accelerating in 2021.”

The Company collected more than US$10.1 million in the first nine months of 2020. This compares to full-year 2019 cash collections of US$8.0 million. These cash receipt figures referenced relate to technologist services and Professional Network Entities (“PNEs”) that the Company owns 100%, but does not include collections from PNEs owned less than 100% by Assure, which are recorded separately.

Farlinger added, “As we look to finish the year strong, we are focused on driving a significant portion of our commercial insurance-related revenue into in-network agreements to accelerate payments and reduce volatility. Approximately 20% of the Company’s commercial insurance volume is currently supported by in-network agreements on a run-rate basis, either through direct agreements with the payors or through indirect agreements with aggregators, and we expect this to increase to approximately 30% by end of year 2020, with a goal of reaching approximately 50% by end of year 2021.”

Seite 1 von 3
Assure Holdings Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
AMD Launches AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors: The Fastest Gaming CPUs in the World
Sunrun Completes Acquisition of Vivint Solar to Accelerate Clean Energy Adoption and Enhance ...
Altair Acquires M-Base Engineering + Software GmbH, Leader in ...
RedHill Biopharma Adds Israel Rights to Movantik From AstraZeneca
Combination Study with JS016 and LY-CoV555 for Patients with Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 Symptoms Met ...
Amgen, Cytokinetics and Servier Announce Topline Results From GALACTIC-HF, a Phase 3 Trial of ...
Notice of Release of Barrick's Third Quarter 2020 Results
Biofrontera AG reports completion of the clinical phase of the pharmacokinetics study
Beyond Meat Introduces Its Newest Product Innovation, Beyond Breakfast Sausage Links, at Grocery ...
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announces High-Volume Manufacturing Partner for its COVID-19 ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Opaganib von RedHill Biopharma zeigt nachweislich die vollständige Hemmung von SARS-CoV-2
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.10.20
Assure to Attend Investor Conferences in October 2020