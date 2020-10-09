 

Accenture Sets Industry-Leading Net-Zero, Waste and Water Goals

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.10.2020, 01:29  |  22   |   |   

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) today announced new commitments to sustainability — including industry-leading goals for net-zero emissions, as well as a newly created leadership role — as it moves to embed responsible business practices in all of its services and across every area of the company.

The company is unveiling three industry-leading goals:

  • Achieve net-zero emissions by 2025. Accenture will make actual reductions in emissions by powering offices with 100% renewable energy, engaging key suppliers to reduce their emissions and equipping Accenture’s people to make climate-smart travel decisions. To address remaining emissions, the company will invest in proprietary, nature-based carbon removal solutions, such as large-scale tree planting, that will directly remove emissions from the atmosphere.
  • Move to zero waste. By 2025, Accenture will reuse or recycle 100% of e-waste, such as computers and servers, as well all office furniture; and will eliminate single-use plastics in all locations at the conclusion of the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Plan for water risk. Accenture will develop plans for their facilities to reduce the impact of flooding, drought and water scarcity in high-risk areas by 2025; and will measure and reduce water use in these locations.

The goals build on Accenture’s ongoing journey to reduce its environmental impact, including signing the UN Global Compact’s Business Ambition for 1.5° Pledge, reducing its emissions in line with its existing science-based target and committing to RE100’s global initiative to use 100% renewable electricity by 2023. These efforts demonstrate Accenture’s recognition of the leading role business must play in contributing to the UN Global Compact’s Sustainable Development Goals.

“This is the moment for business, government and society to come together to reimagine, rebuild and transform our global economy into one that works for the benefit of all,” said Julie Sweet, chief executive officer, Accenture. “Today’s rapid acceleration to digital presents us with a breakthrough opportunity to create a more sustainable future. By scaling these ambitions, we can help make real change and deliver 360-degree value for all.”

Accenture has appointed Peter Lacy to the newly created role of Chief Responsibility Officer and Global Sustainability Services Lead, effective December 1, to oversee the integration of sustainability and responsibility for all stakeholders into its client services as well as Accenture’s operations. He will work closely with clients and ecosystem partners to help transition industries to low-carbon energy; reduce the carbon footprint of IT, cloud and software; design and deliver net-zero, circular supply chains; embed sustainable practices; and reskill workforces. Lacy will also join Accenture’s Global Management Committee.

Lacy, who currently leads Accenture Strategy in Europe and Sustainability globally, brings decades-long industry experience advising senior leaders of companies and public organizations on strategy development, digital transformation, innovation and sustainable growth. He is recognized as a foremost expert on sustainability and is a pioneer of quantifying the value of the circular economy, which was introduced in his books: Waste to Wealth and its follow-up, The Circular Economy Handbook.

“I am excited that Peter will step into this critical new role, as we help create sustainable growth for our clients and continue to lead the way toward a future of shared success,” added Sweet. “Peter is a trusted advisor with an unparalleled ability to understand sustainability as a lens for growth, and I know his visionary leadership will drive groundbreaking results for our clients and for our company.”

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services in strategy and consulting, interactive, technology and operations, with digital capabilities across all of these services. We combine unmatched experience and specialized capabilities across more than 40 industries — powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. With 506,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture brings continuous innovation to help clients improve their performance and create lasting value across their enterprises. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Accenture Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Gilead Sciences Signs Joint Procurement Agreement With the European Commission for Veklury ...
DARPA Awards Moderna up to $56 Million to Enable Small-Scale, Rapid Mobile Manufacturing of Nucleic ...
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Moderna Announces Updates on Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Vaccine Program
AeroVironment Successfully Completes Sunglider Solar HAPS Stratospheric Test Flight, Surpassing ...
Korian announces today the launch of its share capital increase with shareholders’ preferential ...
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Extension of the Solicitations in Respect of Its Senior Notes ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Heritage Cannabis Teams with Patient Choice to Offer Medical Cannabis to Patients Across Canada
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results in September and Third Quarter of 2020
Fiverr Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400 Million of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2025
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.10.20
Accenture Launches Vaccine Management Solution to Support COVID-19 Immunization Programs
07.10.20
Accenture to Acquire Avenai, Ottawa-Based Business and Technology Consultancy
06.10.20
Accenture to Acquire Myrtle Consulting Group to Expand Implementation of New Digital Manufacturing, Operations and Supply Chain Models for Clients
06.10.20
10 Startups Selected for Accenture’s 2020 FinTech Innovation Lab Asia-Pacific
05.10.20
Accenture Increases Cloud First Capabilities in Australia and New Zealand With Acquisition of SAP Specialist Provider Zag
05.10.20
Accenture Names Bhaskar Ghosh Chief Strategy Officer; Simon Eaves Appointed Managing Director of UK and Ireland; Olly Benzecry Continues as Chairman of Accenture in UK and Ireland
01.10.20
Most U.S. Shoppers Want Retailers to Close on Thanksgiving Day, Accenture Survey Reveals
29.09.20
New Research From Accenture and Girls Who Code Outlines Steps to Double the Number of Women in Technology in 10 Years
24.09.20
Accenture Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2020 Results In Line With Expectations
23.09.20
Accenture Puts Data Science to Work for Pediatric Leukemia Research