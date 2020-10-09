Radient Technologies Inc. Releases First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

EDMONTON, Alberta, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radient Technologies Inc. (“Radient” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: RTI), a manufacturer of high quality cannabinoid-based formulations and products, today announced its results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2020 and provided an update on recent corporate developments.



“The first fiscal quarter presented numerous challenges for Radient and the entire cannabis industry,” said Jan Petzel, Interim CEO of Radient. Radient entered the quarter with operations at our manufacturing and lab facilities significantly reduced due to the uncertainty around COVID-19, and this extended for much of the period. Despite these challenges, the Company was able to close an equity offering in the latter part of the quarter and we received our sales amendment from Health Canada at the end of June. The Company built on this momentum and our team was able to sign new white label deals to further our strategic transition into multiple product offerings.