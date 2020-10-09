 

TropIQ Health Sciences Digitalises Its Discovery Platform with CDD Vault

09.10.2020   

CDD Vault will enable TropIQ Health Sciences to share research results with partners in real time

NIJMEGEN, Netherlands and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TropIQ Health Sciences, a  biotechnology social enterprise with a dual purpose to provide enabling technologies and expertise in drug discovery as well as to develop new drugs for the treatment of tropical, infectious, and neglected diseases announced today that it has implemented CDD Vault for managing its discovery programs. Developed by Collaborative Drug Discovery, Inc., CDD Vault is an informatics software for managing and sharing chemistry and biological research data centrally in a secure way.

TropIQ's unique laboratory technology platform includes facilities for semi-automated cell culture, a vector lab for entomological experiments, state-of-the-art signal detection equipment and a very experienced team of scientists that works closely with research teams around the world. Using CDD Vault, TropIQ will store, archive, and manage all data generated by their laboratory including screening results as well as chemical and biological entities. It will enable TropIQ to securely share data with external partners in real time.

In addition, TropIQ's own research is focused on anti-microbial drug discovery to tackle infectious diseases such as malaria, dengue, Zika and tuberculosis. Research data from TropIQ is varied and complex because it includes information about insects, mechanism of action, in vitro screening and chemical substances. All this information is captured, tracked, and analysed in the CDD Vault platform leading to faster, data-backed decisions.

"We have been impressed by the capabilities of the CDD Vault software to correlate chemical and biological data and the user-friendliness of its interface. It will help us accelerate the progress towards our ultimate goal: the elimination of tropical infectious diseases," said Dr. Koen Dechering, CEO and co-founder of TropIQ Health Sciences.

"Since the inception of Collaborative Drug Discovery 16 years ago, we have been supporting companies, non-for-profit organizations, public-private ventures and academic research teams working in tropical and neglected diseases. We are proud to enable TropIQ and their collaborators around the world to process their very complex and diverse data," said Dr. Barry Bunin, CEO and founder of CDD. "It is a privilege to support Koen and the whole TropIQ team in their quest to develop life-saving, neglected disease drugs."

About TropIQ Health Sciences
TropIQ Health Sciences operates a technology platform for the discovery and development of molecules to combat infectious diseases. TropIQ combines world-class expertise on infectious diseases with state-of-the-art drug discovery technologies. Through this combination, TropIQ is uniquely positioned to accelerate the development of novel medicines, vaccines and vector control measures.

For more information about TropIQ Health Sciences, visit www.tropIQ.nl

Contact: 

Koen Dechering, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, TropIQ Health Sciences

Transistorweg 5-C02, 6534 AT Nijmegen, The Netherlands

k.dechering@tropiq.nl

+31-6-51483935

About Collaborative Drug Discovery, Inc.
CDD's (www.collaborativedrug.com) flagship product, "CDD Vault", is used to manage chemical registration, structure-activity relationships (SAR), and securely scale collaborations. CDD Vault is a hosted database solution for secure management and sharing of biological and chemical data. It lets you intuitively organize chemical structures and biological study data, and collaborate with internal or external partners through an easy to use web interface. Available modules within CDD Vault include Activity & Registration, Visualization, Inventory, and ELN.

Contact:

Mariana Vaschetto, Ph.D.

mariana@collaborativedrug.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1177967/Collaborative_Drug_Discovery_Logo.jpg



