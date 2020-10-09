NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH OFFERS OR SALES WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW.

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: SoftwareONE Holding AG / Key word(s): Statement SoftwareONE announces changes in shareholder structure 09-Oct-2020 / 07:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media Release

SoftwareONE announces changes in shareholder structure

Stans, Switzerland I 9 October 2020 - SoftwareONE Holding AG today announced that a total of 4,402,835 shares have been sold and placed by Raiffeisen Informatik through an accelerated bookbuilding process.

SoftwareONE has been informed that Raiffeisen Informatik sold 4,402,835 shares at a price of CHF 25.25 per share in the accelerated bookbuilding process as announced on 8 October 2020. Following the settlement of the transaction, which is expected to occur on 13 October 2020, Raiffeisen Informatik will no longer hold any shares in SoftwareONE.

As a result of the transaction, the free float of SoftwareONE (excluding shares under lock-up) is expected to increase to around 58%. With approximately 29%, the founding shareholders Daniel von Stockar, Beat Curti and René Gilli will continue to jointly retain the largest stake in SoftwareONE.



CONTACT

Patrick Zuppiger, Chief Communications Officer

Tel. +41 44 832 82 00, patrick.zuppiger@softwareone.com

Anna Engvall, Investor Relations

Tel. +41 44 832 82 00, anna.engvall@softwareone.com

ABOUT SOFTWAREONE

SoftwareONE is a leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, headquartered in Switzerland. With capabilities across the entire value chain, it helps companies design and implement their technology strategy, buy the right software and cloud solutions at the right price, and manage and optimize their software estate. Its offerings are connected by PyraCloud, SoftwareONE's proprietary digital platform, that provides customers with data-driven, actionable intelligence. With around 5,800 employees and sales and service delivery capabilities in 90 countries, SoftwareONE provides around 65,000 business customers with software and cloud solutions from over 7,500 publishers. SoftwareONE's shares (SWON) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information, please visit www.softwareone.com/en.