Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives order for 62 MW from the UK 09.10.2020

Hamburg, 9 October 2020. At the end of the 3rd Quarter, the Nordex Group received an order for the delivery of thirteen N133/4.8 turbines in the UK. The order also includes a 15 year Premium service contract for the turbines linked to production-based availability.

The 62 MW wind farm will be built in a former coal mining region in South Lanarkshire, Scotland. The site is characterized by good mean wind speeds of 8.6 meters per second, perfect for the turbine variant for strong wind locations of the Delta4000 generation turbines. Installation of the turbines will start in autumn 2021.

The project and customer are undisclosed.

"We are pleased to equip another subsidy-free wind farm in the UK with our strong-wind turbine technology," says Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group. "Thanks to the high installed capacity of the 4.8 MW turbine, hub heights of 110 metres, and with the consistent high annual mean wind speed at the site, the customer will be able to operate the wind farm without the need for government funding. Thanks to the wind farm, the local economy in the former coal mining community will turn away from fossil fuels and the transition to a low-carbon economy will begin."

The Nordex Group - a profile

The Group has installed more than 29 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2019 generated revenues of EUR 3.3 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of more than 7,900. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India, Argentina and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 2.4 to 5.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

