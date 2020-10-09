DGAP-Ad-hoc: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: Corporate governance and transparency initiative, including the transition of AURELIUS Management SE from a dualistic to a monistic management system with a Board of Directors 09-Oct-2020 / 07:51 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities: Corporate governance and transparency initiative, including the transition of AURELIUS Management SE from a dualistic to a monistic management system with a Board of Directors

Munich/Grünwald, October 9, 2020 - The Management and Supervisory Boards of AURELIUS Management SE, the general partner of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8), today adopted a corporate governance and transparency initiative. Among other things, this initiative sets out a transition from a dualistic to a monistic management system for AURELIUS Management SE.

Transition of AURELIUS Management SE from a dualistic to a monistic management system with a Board of Directors chaired by Dr Dirk Markus

The former dualistic structure of the Management and Supervisory Boards will in future be based on the Anglo-Saxon model, with a single Board of Directors. This new Board of Directors of AURELIUS Management SE, chaired by Dr Dirk Markus, will bring together all current members of the Management and Supervisory Boards in a single body. This will strengthen the efficiency of corporate governance in the long term. The Board of Directors will manage the company, determine the basic principles of its activities and monitor their implementation.

Two members of the Board of Directors will act as Executive Directors. Matthias Täubl will take over the function of Chief Executive Officer of AURELIUS Management SE. He joined AURELIUS in 2008 and has been a member of the Management Board since August 2018. Fritz Seemann will become the second Executive Director, having joined AURELIUS in 2009 and the Management Board at the end of 2017.