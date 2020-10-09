DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous AURELIUS Equity Opportunities announces measures to further improve corporate governance and transparency 09.10.2020 / 07:57 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Change of AURELIUS Management SE from the dualistic to the monistic management system with a Board of Directors chaired by Dr Dirk Markus

- New management structure for more efficient management and supervision

- Supervisory Board of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: Formation of an audit, nomination and personnel committee, and focus on independent appointments

- Increased transparency through more detailed sales and earnings figures for the group companies

- Management Board remuneration will in future be converted to co-investment shares and stock options

Munich, October 9, 2020 - The Management and Supervisory Boards of AURELIUS Management SE, the general partner of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8), have taken extensive measures to improve corporate governance and transparency. These measures will be implemented at three levels: corporate governance, key company figures and remuneration.

As part of an offensive to improve corporate governance within the AURELIUS Group, previously dualistically structured AURELIUS Management SE, which is based on the Anglo-Saxon model, will now be monistically structured and managed by a newly established Board of Directors. This will strengthen the efficiency of corporate governance.

In the AURELIUS Management SE's Board of Directors, which will replace the Supervisory and Management Boards of AURELIUS Management SE in the future, all current members of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board will be united in one body under the chairmanship of Dr Dirk Markus. The Board of Directors will manage the company, determine the basic guidelines of its activities and monitor their implementation.