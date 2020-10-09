Aegon to divest Stonebridge

The intended transaction will further simplify Aegon’s business profile. The sale of Stonebridge will have no impact on Aegon’s core business in the United Kingdom, where it focuses on the provision of pensions, investment and protection services provided via intermediaries including employers and financial advisers.

Stonebridge is a direct to consumer insurer specializing in accidental death and hospitalization products that provides policies to around 200,000 customers across the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, the Nordics and Ireland. Since 2014, Stonebridge has been closed for new business. The acquirer, Global Premium Holdings group, part of Embignell group, provides a range of accident and sickness insurance policies and is headquartered in London.

The net proceeds of approximately GBP 60 million consist of the purchase price and dividends related to the transaction, and exclude a contingent consideration of up to GBP 10 million. The proceeds are equal to one times Stonebridge’s Solvency II Own Funds at year-end 2019. The transaction will not have a material impact on Aegon’s capital position and results. The divestment is subject to normal regulatory approvals for transactions of this nature, which is expected to be completed before the end of 2020.

About Aegon

Aegon’s roots go back more than 175 years – to the first half of the nineteenth century. Since then, Aegon has grown into an international company, with businesses in more than 20 countries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Today, Aegon is one of the world’s leading financial services organizations, providing life insurance, pensions and asset management. Aegon’s purpose is to help people achieve a lifetime of financial security. More information on aegon.com.

Forward-looking statements

The statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The following are words that identify such forward-looking statements: aim, believe, estimate, target, intend, may, expect, anticipate, predict, project, counting on, plan, continue, want, forecast, goal, should, would, could, is confident, will, and similar expressions as they relate to Aegon. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Aegon undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which merely reflect company expectations at the time of writing. Actual results may differ materially from expectations conveyed in forward-looking statements due to changes caused by various risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the following: