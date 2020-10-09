Award Winning Moovit App Now Available on HUAWEI AppGallery

Already in use by over 865 million people in 3200 cities across 106 countries, Moovit combines information from public transport operators, micro-transport operators and transport authorities, with live information from the user community. As a result, the app provides an accurate, real-time picture of the best route for any journey, and includes arrival information, service alerts and accessibility features, empowering people across the disability spectrum.

WARSAW, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei , the leading global technology company, is partnering with Moovit , an Intel company, a leading Mobility as a Service (MaaS) solutions provider and the creator of the #1 urban mobility app. The Moovit app is being add to Huawei's rapidly expanding AppGallery, providing consumers with an easy guide to travelling around thousands of national and international cities via multiple modes of transport.

During the pandemic, Moovit has provided accurate, reliable transport and urban mobility data to users with support from Moovit's Mooviter Community of 700,000 local 'editors' that map and maintain local transit information in cities that would otherwise be unserved.

Wang Heng, Vice President, Global Partnerships and Eco-Development at Huawei Consumer Business Group, CEE and Nordics, said: "As the leading urban mobility app, Moovit is a fantastic addition to the AppGallery and fully inclusive so everyone can use transport with confidence. Even amid the constantly shifting situation due to current safety measures, our customers can enjoy superior wayfinding wherever they happen to be."

Huawei will make Moovit available for free in more than 100 countries and 45 languages alongside a growing range of travel-related apps in the AppGallery. Also available is ride-hailing from Bolt, Europe's leading transportation company, and travel options such as station-based bike-share systems, dockless bikes and scooters. Added benefits to the apps include exclusive vouchers, promotions and free gifts.

"Moovit's mission from day one has been to simplify urban mobility around the world," said Yovav Meydad, Moovit's Chief Growth and Marketing Officer. "The integration of Moovit's multimodal journey planning and navigation app on Huawei smartphones will help make daily life easier for millions. By being able to efficiently and conveniently plan and navigate public transport journeys with real-time information, Huawei customers can get around cities and conveniently and with confidence."