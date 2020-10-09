 

Virtual Analyst & Investor Event - Tuesday November 3, 2020

globenewswire
09.10.2020, 08:00  |  58   |   |   

AMRYT PHARMA PLC

(“Amryt” or the “Company”)

VIRTUAL ANALYST AND INVESTOR EVENT - TUESDAY NOVEMBER 3, 2020 -

AMRYT TO PRESENT FULL DATA FROM EASE TRIAL AND LAUNCH PLANS FOR FILSUVEZ AS A POTENTIAL TREATMENT FOR EB   

DUBLIN, Ireland, and Boston MA, October 9 2020,  Amryt (Nasdaq: AMYT, AIM: AMYT), a global, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases, announces that the Company will host a virtual Analyst and Investor Event on Tuesday, November 3 2020 from 0830 EST (1330 GMT) - 1030 EST (1530 GMT) to present full data from its pivotal EASE Phase 3 trial of FILSUVEZ (previously AP101 /Oleogel-S10) for the potential treatment of dystrophic and junctional Epidermolysis Bullosa (“EB”).

This virtual event will take place shortly after Amryt presents EASE top line trial data at the 29th EADV (European Association of Dermatology and Venereology) Virtual Congress 2020 on October 31. At the Virtual Analyst and Investor event on November 3, Amryt will address the following topics:

  • EASE Phase 3 full trial data
  • Regulatory agency engagement and timelines
  • Commercialization and launch plans

Amryt management will be joined at the event by Professor Jemima Mellerio (Consultant Dermatologist & Honorary Professor of Paediatric Dermatology, Chief St John’s Institute of Dermatology, Guy’s and St Thomas’ Hospital, London) who will discuss the EASE data.  The group will also be joined by Brett Kopelan (Executive Director, debra of America and President, DEBRA International) and Jimmy Fearon (CEO, DEBRA Ireland and VP, DEBRA International) who will be available to answer questions from participants. 

You may register for the virtual analyst and investor event by clicking here.

Prof Jemima Mellerio trained in dermatology in South London at St John’s Institute of Dermatology and King’s College Hospital. Undertaking her MD at St John’s Institute on Genotype-Phenotype Correlations in EB sparked an interest in genetic skin fragility disorders that has endured.  She has been a consultant dermatologist since 2003 and is based at St John’s Institute of Dermatology, Guy’s and St Thomas’ Hospital, London where she is Chief of Dermatology and leads the Adult EB Service which provides clinical care for around 500 individuals with EB.  She also worked as the dermatologist to the Paediatric EB Service at Great Ormond Street Hospital for almost 15 years until recently.  Jemima’s clinical interests are EB, Mendelian genodermatoses, and general paediatric dermatology.  She has established a large tertiary referral service at St John’s for both adults and children with genetic skin disease, overseeing the care of a large cohort of patients with ichthyosis, palmoplantar keratodermas, other disorders of keratinisation and ectodermal dysplasias. She has active clinical and laboratory research interests in many different aspects of genetic skin disease including gene discovery and phenotyping, a longitudinal prospective study in recessive dystrophic EB, and translational research of new therapies for genodermatoses including cell and gene therapy. She has published widely and lectured nationally and internationally on these areas.

