Saniona receives pre-IND feedback from FDA on regulatory path for Tesomet in Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS) and Hypothalamic Obesity (HO)

Regarding PWS, the FDA’s Division of Psychiatry within the Office of Neuroscience provided additional feedback on conducting a supportive Phase 2b study evaluating multiple doses of Tesomet in adult and adolescent PWS patients. Saniona expects to begin this Phase 2b study in the first half of 2021.

As part of its ongoing discussions with the FDA, Saniona inquired if the planned Phase 2b study could serve as a single pivotal trial supporting approval of Tesomet in PWS. The FDA considered this request and, as Tesomet is a new molecular entity, the agency recommended that Saniona conduct a supportive Phase 2b study prior to initiating a Phase 3 study to confirm the safety and efficacy of the doses intended for commercialization. In addition, in recognition of the significant unmet need within the PWS pediatric population, the FDA recommended that Saniona plan to evaluate Tesomet in children younger than age 12.

Regarding HO, the FDA’s Division of Diabetes, Lipid Disorders and Obesity within the Office of Cardiology, Hematology, Endocrinology, and Nephrology agreed that the 505(b)(2) pathway is an appropriate development pathway for Tesomet. The agency recommended that the clinical development program for Tesomet in HO include a supportive Phase 2b study followed by a Phase 3 study. The agency expressed concerns about potential off-label use in the general obese population and suggested this needs to be evaluated, such as through a cardiovascular outcomes study, or that Saniona would need to clarify how it would restrict distribution of Tesomet exclusively to the rare HO population. Saniona is seeking additional guidance from the FDA in order to clarify the path forward for Tesomet in HO.

“Prader-Willi Syndrome and Hypothalamic Obesity are rare diseases that represent significant unmet needs with high caregiver burden, and there are currently no treatments specifically approved for either indication,” said Rami Levin, President and CEO of Saniona. “We now have a clear path forward for the development of Tesomet as a novel treatment for PWS, and we look forward to further engaging with the FDA to clarify the best path for bringing Tesomet to patients suffering from the serious, rare condition HO while avoiding inappropriate use in generally obese patients.”