 

Norsk Hydro Hydro appoints Paul Warton EVP Extruded Solutions

Paul Warton, business unit president at global aluminium company Constellium, has been appointed executive vice president for Hydro’s Extruded Solutions business area.

Warton (59) will report to President and CEO Hilde Merete Aasheim and join the Corporate Management Board. He will start his new position on February 1, replacing Egil Hogna, who will leave Hydro to become CEO at Nordic consultancy Norconsult.

Warton has extensive experience from the aluminium industry, including different leadership positions in US-based aluminium company Alcoa and in aluminium extrusions company Sapa, now a part of Hydro. He has worked in Constellium since 2010, where he is currently global business unit president for Automotive Structures and Industry. He holds a degree in production engineering from the University of Birmingham and an MBA from London Business School.

Hogna will leave Hydro on December 1. Erik Fossum, Head of Precision Tubing in Extruded Solutions, will act as EVP of Extruded Solutions until Warton joins Hydro on February 1, 2021.

Investor contact: 
Line Haugetraa
+47 414 06 376
Line.haugetraa@hydro.com

Media contact: 
Halvor Molland
+47 929 79 797
Halvor.molland@hydro.com


