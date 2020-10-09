Lars Rasmussen, who has been chairman of the Board of Directors in Ambu A/S since December 2019, has decided not to seek re-election at the Annual General Meeting in December 2020.

“It has been brought to my attention, that certain Ambu shareholders are of the opinion that there is a potential conflict of interest by me being chairman of the Board of Directors in both Ambu and Coloplast. The reason is, that Coloplast during its recent Capital Markets Day mentioned that they might sometime in the future evaluate if distribution of cystoscopes could be a new product area to enter. Based on this potential future uncertainty, I have decided not to seek re-election as chairman of the Board of Directors in Ambu to make sure that I and the company apply to the highest corporate governance standards,” says Lars Rasmussen about the unexpected departure from Ambu.