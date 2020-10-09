CONTACT - Media:



CONTACT - Investor Relations: Amsterdam +31.20.721.4133 Brussels +32.2.620.15.50 +33.1.70.48.24.17 Dublin

Oslo +353 1 617 4221

+47 22 34 17 40



Lisbon

Paris +351.210.600.614

+33.1.70.48.24.45





CONVENING OF AN EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF EURONEXT N.V.

Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London, Oslo and Paris – 9 October 2020 – Euronext today announced that a virtual Extraordinary General Meeting (“EGM”) will take place on Friday 20 November 2020 at 10.30 CET. Formally, the virtual EGM will be held at Beursplein 5, 1012 JW Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

In the light of the Dutch emergency law regarding General Meetings, the Managing Board of Euronext N.V. has decided that shareholders can only attend the meeting virtually via internet at https://channel.royalcast.com/webcast/euronextwebcast/20201120_1/ .

The agenda for the meeting is as follows:

1. Opening

2. Presentation of the Chief Executive Officer on the acquisition of the entire issued share capital of London Stock Exchange Group Holdings Italia S.p.A. (“The Proposed Combination”) (discussion item)

3. Resolutions in relation to the Proposed Combination

a. Approval of the Proposed Combination pursuant to section 2:107a Dutch Civil Code (voting item 1)

b. Designation of the Managing Board as the corporate body authorized to issue shares and/or to grant rights to subscribe for shares and exclude or limit related pre-emptive rights in connection with the Proposed Combination (Private Placement) (voting item 2)

c. Designation of the Managing Board as the corporate body authorized to issue shares and/or to grant rights to subscribe for shares and exclude or limit related pre-emptive rights in connection with the Proposed Combination (Rights Issue) (voting item 3)