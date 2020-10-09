 

Xinhua Silk Road 15th Alxa Festival kicks off in N China's Inner Mongolia

BEIJING, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 15th Alxa Festival kicked off on Oct. 1, 2020 in the Alxa League of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, attracting many off-road players, enthusiasts and tourists.

The festival co-hosted by local government and the Chinese club platform Fblife.com is an annual large-scale off-road vehicle-themed desert culture event. Since its inception in 2006, it has become one of the most eye-catching off-road vehicle festivals in China.

Featured activities such Team-3 (T3) series competition, all-terrain vehicle grand prix, rock climbing race, Mongolian wrestling championship, electronic music event, helicopter tour, carnival event, and drone show will be launched during this year's festival, which is scheduled to conclude on October 5.

To provide tourists with worry-free safe travel experience, the Alxa Festival this year has set up special working groups for epidemic prevention and control, environmental protection and security guarantee. The local government has also put in place epidemic response plan and emergency plan.

Joint efforts should be made to protect the desert environment and craft the Alxa Festival into a green, ecologically friendly and healthy off-road carnival, said Liu Zhiqiang, secretary of the Party Committee of Alxa Left Banner.

Fblife.com will strive to make the Alxa Festival an ideal base of its club members and build the Alexa League into the world's most wanted destination for hosting off-road event, said Xin Hua, founder of the Fblife.com.

