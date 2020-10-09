 

DGAP-Adhoc GN Store Nord A/S: GN Store Nord upgrades GN Audio's financial guidance for 2020

DGAP-Ad-hoc: GN Store Nord A/S / Key word(s): 9 Month figures
GN Store Nord A/S: GN Store Nord upgrades GN Audio's financial guidance for 2020

09-Oct-2020 / 08:27 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Pre-release of preliminary key figures for Q3 2020 as a function of GN Audio performing significantly better than projected during Q3 2020;
 
DKKm GN Hearing GN Audio Other
Revenue 1,318 2,420  
Organic revenue growth -11% 71%  
EBITA 169 550* -39
EBITA margin 12.8% 22.7%*  
* Before gain from legal settlements and litigation of DKK 114 million. The EBITA will be DKK 664 million, and the margin will be 27.4%, including the gain.

Update on financial guidance for 2020
Based on the preliminary Q3 numbers, GN Audio upgrades the financial guidance for 2020, all other parameters are unchanged.

For full year 2020, GN Audio upgrades the guidance communicated on August 19, 2020 from an organic revenue growth of more than 25% to more than 35%. The EBITA margin is upgraded from more than 20% to more than 21%. The EBITA margin expectation for GN Audio is before any extraordinary items related to legal settlements and litigation.

For full year 2020, GN Hearing expects an organic revenue growth to be better than -30%, and an EBITA margin of better than 0%. No change to guidance communicated on August 19, 2020.
