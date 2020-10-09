GN Store Nord A/S: GN Store Nord upgrades GN Audio's financial guidance for 2020

Pre-release of preliminary key figures for Q3 2020

DKKm GN Hearing GN Audio Other Revenue 1,318 2,420 Organic revenue growth -11% 71% EBITA 169 550* -39 EBITA margin 12.8% 22.7%*

Update on financial guidance for 2020

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

as a function of GN Audio performing significantly better than projected during Q3 2020;* Before gain from legal settlements and litigation of DKK 114 million. The EBITA will be DKK 664 million, and the margin will be 27.4%, including the gain.Based on the preliminary Q3 numbers, GN Audio upgrades the financial guidance for 2020, all other parameters are unchanged.For full year 2020, GN Audio upgrades the guidance communicated on August 19, 2020 from an organic revenue growth of more than 25% to more than 35%. The EBITA margin is upgraded from more than 20% to more than 21%. The EBITA margin expectation for GN Audio is before any extraordinary items related to legal settlements and litigation.For full year 2020, GN Hearing expects an organic revenue growth to be better than -30%, and an EBITA margin of better than 0%. No change to guidance communicated on August 19, 2020.