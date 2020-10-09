 

Alstom SA Alstom to supply 49 Citadis trams to Nantes Métropole

 9 October 2020 – Alstom is to supply 49 Citadis trams to Nantes Métropole for the sum of nearly 200 million euros 1.

"The city of Nantes, which initiated the renewal of the modern tram in the 1980s, has made its mark on the history of urban transport in France. We are extremely proud that the city of Nantes has once again trusted us to equip its network with our state-of-the-art Citadis trams,” declares Jean-Baptiste Eyméoud, Senior Vice President of Alstom France.

These state-of-the-art Citadis trams have standardised, proven, more accessible components, providing the residents of Nantes with reliable, readily available way to move around the city. The Citadis trams for Nantes are particularly energy efficient and over 99% recyclable.

Seven of Alstom's 13 sites in France will be involved in the design and manufacture of the tram for Nantes Métropole: La Rochelle (design and assembly of the trams and logistical support), Le Creusot (bogies), Tarbes (traction drive equipment), Valenciennes (interior layout), Aix-en-Provence (protection and driver assistance system), Saint-Ouen (after-sales service), and Villeurbanne (on-board electronic systems).

To date, more than 2,600 Citadis trams have been sold to over 50 cities in 20 countries around the world, including 23 in France, with nearly 20 years of experience and more than one billion kilometres travelled.

1 contract registered in the 2nd quarter of the current fiscal year

  About Alstom    
Leading the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, Alstom develops and markets integrated systems that provide the sustainable foundations for the future of transportation. Alstom offers a complete range of equipment and services, from high-speed trains, metros, trams and e-buses to integrated systems, customised services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility solutions. Alstom recorded sales of €8.2 billion and booked orders of €9.9 billion in the 2019/20 fiscal year. Headquartered in France, Alstom is present in over 60 countries and employs 38,900 people.  
 
