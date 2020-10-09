Netcompany - Copenhagen Airports and Netcompany to form Joint Venture developing a digital airport platform

Today, Copenhagen Airports A/S ("CPH") and Netcompany A/S ("Netcompany") announce that they have entered into an agreement to establish a joint venture with the aim to develop and market a fully digital platform for airport management. The joint venture is subject to the approval of relevant competition authorities.

Copenhagen Airport will be the maiden customer on the platform, which is expected to be completed in the fall 2021.

The joint venture will be established by formation of a jointly owned company named Smarter Airports A/S. CPH and Netcompany will each own 50% of Smarter Airports A/S, which will be formed with a total share capital of DKK 150m of which DKK 100m will be paid in cash in connection with the establishment.

Chairman of the board of directors of the company will be André Rogaczewski, CEO of Netcompany and vice chairman will be Thomas Woldbye, CEO of CPH. It is the intention that the chairmanship will rotate every second year.

As part of the joint venture, Smarter Airports A/S and Netcompany have entered into a development agreement for the platform.

The establishment of Smarter Airports A/S will not have any material impact on the financial guidance for Netcompany for 2020.





