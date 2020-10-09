 

Netcompany - Copenhagen Airports and Netcompany to form Joint Venture developing a digital airport platform

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.10.2020, 08:55  |  28   |   |   

Company announcement
No. 18/2020

                                                                                                              9 October 2020

Copenhagen Airports and Netcompany to form Joint Venture developing a digital airport platform

Today, Copenhagen Airports A/S ("CPH") and Netcompany A/S ("Netcompany") announce that they have entered into an agreement to establish a joint venture with the aim to develop and market a fully digital platform for airport management. The joint venture is subject to the approval of relevant competition authorities.

Copenhagen Airport will be the maiden customer on the platform, which is expected to be completed in the fall 2021.

The joint venture will be established by formation of a jointly owned company named Smarter Airports A/S. CPH and Netcompany will each own 50% of Smarter Airports A/S, which will be formed with a total share capital of DKK 150m of which DKK 100m will be paid in cash in connection with the establishment.

Chairman of the board of directors of the company will be André Rogaczewski, CEO of Netcompany and vice chairman will be Thomas Woldbye, CEO of CPH. It is the intention that the chairmanship will rotate every second year.

As part of the joint venture, Smarter Airports A/S and Netcompany have entered into a development agreement for the platform.

The establishment of Smarter Airports A/S will not have any material impact on the financial guidance for Netcompany for 2020.


Additional information

For additional information, please contact

Netcompany Group A/S  
Thomas Johansen, CFO +45 51 19 32 24
Tine Kosmider Boye, General Counsel  +45 24 91 75 33

Attachment


Netcompany Group Bearer and/or registered Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
AMD Launches AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors: The Fastest Gaming CPUs in the World
Sunrun Completes Acquisition of Vivint Solar to Accelerate Clean Energy Adoption and Enhance ...
Altair Acquires M-Base Engineering + Software GmbH, Leader in ...
RedHill Biopharma Adds Israel Rights to Movantik From AstraZeneca
Tesla Announces Date for Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Webcast
Europäisches Pharmaunternehmen STADA schließt mit MediPharm Labs exklusive Partnerschaft für ...
WISeKey Secures Ensurity’s Passwordless Access to Microsoft Windows and Azure AD
Amgen, Cytokinetics and Servier Announce Topline Results From GALACTIC-HF, a Phase 3 Trial of ...
Notice of Release of Barrick's Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
NIO Inc. Provides September and Third Quarter 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Opaganib von RedHill Biopharma zeigt nachweislich die vollständige Hemmung von SARS-CoV-2
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...