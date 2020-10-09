 

Nokia SDM software selected by Telefónica UK to support existing networks, 5G services

09.10.2020, 09:00  |  34   |   |   

Press Release

  • Deal covers several Nokia software products to support Telefónica UK’s transition to cloud architecture, and to drive secure and reliable 5G connectivity services for operator’s 34.1 million customers
  • Nokia is the sole supplier and replaces existing vendor

9 October 2020 

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced that its cloud-native Subscriber Data Management (SDM) software has been chosen by Telefónica UK to enhance the security and reliability of the operator’s networks, and to drive 5G services innovation.

As the heart of Telefónica UK’s converged mobile core, Nokia’s SDM will securely oversee pivotal functionality for all Telefónica UK networks and services, including 5G. By controlling network data in a centralized hub and utilizing containerized micro services that have only what is required by an application to efficiently and autonomously manage all subscriber data and services, SDM increases both reliability and operational efficiencies. 

Nokia’s SDM solution serves approximately 4.8 billion subscribers and devices around the world.

Telefónica’s SDM is delivered using Nokia’s core engineered systems program for fast deployment and rapid upgrades. The deal is supporting subscriber data management for all Telefónica UK’s 3G, 4G, 5G networks, as well as IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS), Voice over LTE (VoLTE), Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) and Voice over 5G (Vo5G) services; along with the operator’s IoT devices and nationwide Smart Metering. Deployment is expected in the fourth quarter and Nokia will oversee all professional services to complete the migration.

Supporting the modernization of Telefónica UK’s unified database deployment, Nokia will also deploy Shared Data Layer, a cloud-native database accessible via industry standard protocols to enable an open ecosystem and the integration of third party applications.

Brendan O’Reilly, CTO, Telefónica UK, said: “Nokia’s Subscriber Data Management software offers secure, robust connectivity capabilities, while simultaneously streamlining our network services. This allows us to better support our growing 5G networks and capture operational efficiencies. We look forward to developing a new generation of 5G services with Nokia.”

Bhaskar Gorti, President of Nokia Software and Nokia Chief Digital Officer, said: “As we drive cloud-native 5G innovation together, Nokia is pleased to be building on our existing relationship with Telefónica UK by further optimizing and securing the company’s networks with Nokia’s software portfolio, and enriching the customer experience.”

About Nokia
We create the technology to connect the world. Only Nokia offers a comprehensive portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing opportunities across the globe. With our commitment to innovation, driven by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, we are a leader in the development and deployment of 5G networks.

Our communications service provider customers support more than 6.4 billion subscriptions with our radio networks, and our enterprise customers have deployed over 1,300 industrial networks worldwide. Adhering to the highest ethical standards, we transform how people live, work and communicate. For our latest updates, please visit us online www.nokia.com and follow us on Twitter @nokia.

