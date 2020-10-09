 

Twenty-sixth annual BIO-Europe(R) Digital to bring together 3,000 life science leaders

Twenty-sixth annual BIO-Europe(R) Digital to bring together 3,000 life science leaders

09.10.2020
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Twenty-sixth annual BIO-Europe(R) Digital to bring together 3,000 life science leaders

Carlsbad, CA and Munich, Germany - October 9, 2020: The 26th annual BIO-Europe(R) global life sciences partnering event will be held October 26-29, 2020 in a fully digital format. Partnering is in full swing, on its fifth week, and on-demand company presentations, program sessions, and sponsor as well as showcase company content are already available to engage with without interrupting busy partnering schedules during the main event week.

Live plenary sessions will feature leading biopharmaceutical companies and industry experts to highlight the importance of collaboration to address global health needs. Panels will also address cutting-edge innovations in immuno-oncology, chronic kidney disease, digital medicine and microbiome; important business development trends in the APAC region, partnering and financing deal structures, funding unmet needs and European market access.

Entering its fifth year, the Startup Slam pitching competition sponsored by Johnson & Johnson Innovation, will be delivered digitally for the first time. Selected companies will have the opportunity to create a five-minute video pitch which will be hosted on the digital event site and participate in a live feedback session on October 27, 2020. A panel of judges will select the winner during the live session.

The event is expected to bring together 3,000 executives from 2,300+ life sciences companies spanning an estimated 60+ countries to engage in one-to-one partnering. 

Registration and event information are available online. 

High-level executives from pharma, biotech, the investment sector and patient advocacy groups are confirmed to participate in panels and discussions covering a wide range of hot topics including, Covid-19, oncology, neurodegeneration, rare diseases, microbiome, cross-border collaborations, cell & gene therapies, chronic kidney disease, deal-making and fundraising.

