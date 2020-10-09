 

DGAP-News CM-Equity AG: LODE Partners with German Investment Firm CM-Equity To Drive Growth in Europe

DGAP-News: CM-Equity AG / Key word(s): Alliance
CM-Equity AG: LODE Partners with German Investment Firm CM-Equity To Drive Growth in Europe

09.10.2020 / 09:02
October 9, 2020 -- The LODE Project, a digital blockchain-powered precious metals monetary-system, today announced a partnership with leading German investment firm CM-Equity AG to further broaden LODE's services across Europe. Today, a Tied Agent Agreement has been signed by both parties to seal the strategic partnership.

As a fully regulated investment firm licensed by the German Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), CM-Equity enables LODE users in Europe to transact with LODE's native assets -- LODE Tokens, AUX Coins (digital gold), and AGX Coins (digital silver) -- and to securely send, spend and/or receive digital assets, anywhere, anytime and to anyone worldwide via the LODEPay non-hosted, non-custodial mobile wallet technology.

"Our partnership with CM-Equity will broaden LODE's services in Europe while ensuring the project remains regulatory compliant," said Ian Richard Toews, Founder and Chairman of LODE. "Through our long-term partnership with CM-Equity, we look forward to advancing the LODE technology development objectives, continuing to serve underbanked and inflation-oppressed peoples of the world. Together with CM-E, LODE will continue providing secure, affordable access to digital gold and silver backed mediums of exchange, in a fully compliant and sustainable ecosystem built by the people for the people."

"LODE and its team have inspired us at CM-Equity to become stakeholders and ambassadors of this outstanding project because it has created a secure and certified ecosystem using physical gold and silver," noted Michael Kott, Founder and CEO of CM-Equity. "The LODE Project will help the banked -- and in particular, the unbanked world -- benefit from a new independent and fair payment system that offers protection from the inflationary scenarios of the fiat system."

