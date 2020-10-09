Exelixis to Present the Preclinical Profile and Initial Clinical Pharmacokinetics of XL092, Its Next-Generation Oral Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) today announced new data that support the ongoing clinical development of XL092, the company’s next-generation oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that targets VEGF receptors, MET, AXL, MER, and other kinases implicated in cancer’s growth and spread. The new data will be presented in a poster discussion session (Abstract 33) as part of the 32nd EORTC-NCI-AACR (ENA) Symposium, which is being held virtually October 24-25; abstracts for the meeting were released earlier today.

“When the XL092 program began, we wanted to develop a novel tyrosine kinase inhibitor that retained the target profile of cabozantinib, our flagship medicine that is now a global oncology franchise, while also improving on certain important characteristics,” said Peter Lamb, Ph.D., Executive Vice President of Scientific Strategy and Chief Scientific Officer of Exelixis. “The data to be presented at the ENA Symposium suggest XL092 has a desirable therapeutic profile that pairs the potential for significant anti-tumor activity with a much shorter clinical half-life than cabozantinib. The data also support a potential synergistic effect for XL092 in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors, which is why we’re excited to expand our ongoing phase 1 clinical trial to include an exploration of the combination of XL092 and atezolizumab in multiple solid tumors.”