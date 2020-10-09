 

Notification of managers’ and closely related parties’ transactions with Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S’ shares in connection with share buy-back program

 ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 67 - 9 OCTOBER 2020

In connection with the announced share buy-back program in Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S, Motortramp A/S continuously sells shares pro rata and the market is to be informed accordingly – see the attached file.

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

Martin Badsted

CFO

For further information:

Martin Badsted, CFO, tel.: +45 3315 0451
Anne-Louise Dam-Rasmussen, Head of Communications, tel.: +45 3273 0624

