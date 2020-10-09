THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR FORM PART OF ANY OFFER OR INVITATION TO SELL OR ISSUE, OR ANY SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE OR SUBSCRIBE FOR, ANY SECURITIES OF RUBIS TERMINAL INFRA

Rubis Terminal Infra Announces the Success of its Offering of Additional Senior Secured Notes

Rubis Terminal Infra, a limited liability company (société par actions simplifiée) organized under the laws of France (the "Issuer") and member of the Rubis Terminal group (the "Group"), has successfully offered €150.0 million aggregate principal amount of temporary 5.625% senior secured notes due 2025 (the "Temporary Notes") as part of the financing for the acquisition by the Group of Terminales Portuarias, S.L., a sociedad limitada organized under the laws of Spain ("Tepsa"). On or about the completion date of the Tepsa acquisition, the Temporary Notes will be automatically exchanged for an equal aggregate principal amount of the Issuer's additional 5.625% senior secured notes due 2025 (the "Additional Notes") which will have the same terms as, and constitute a single class of debt securities with, the Issuer's €410 million aggregate principal amount of 5.625% Senior Notes due 2025 (the "Original Notes") that were issued on May 19, 2020. The Additional Notes, when issued, will trade under the same ISIN and Common Code numbers as the Original Notes.