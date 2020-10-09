PHNIX Will Attend Chillventa eSpecial Online Exhibition

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unlike usual at this time last year, PHNIX sales managers were busy flying to all over the world, with prepared exhibits and catalog materials, standing in a PHNIX well-designed booth and showing customers new products and most advanced heat pump technologies. This year, due to the epidemic, more than 500 internationally renowned offline exhibitions around the world have been postponed or even cancelled, including Chillventa, the world's leading trade fair for refrigeration, ventilation and heat pump technology. In order to adapt to changes in the times, Chillventa goes virtual, dated form 13-15, Oct, 2020, with a different name (Chillventa eSpecial). This is a huge change for all the exhibitors who have participated in this exhibition including PHNIX.

Although the exhibition has undergone tremendous changes in form, for PHNIX, who has participated in more than 30 overseas exhibitions in the past ten years. This is more an opportunity than a challenge. Therefore, PHNIX has made sufficient preparations to perfectly display its reliable product quality, industry-leading heat pump technology, dedicated professionalism and considerate customer service. Moreover, PHNIX team will arrange a 24-hour customer online service to ensure zero waiting for online inquiry and questions.