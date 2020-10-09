 

DGAP-News CTS EVENTIM and Matt Schwarz to team up from 2021 onwards

DGAP-News: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA
CTS EVENTIM and Matt Schwarz to team up from 2021 onwards

09.10.2020 / 10:00
PRESS RELEASE

CTS EVENTIM and Matt Schwarz to team up from 2021 onwards

Hamburg, 9 October 2020. Matt Schwarz, former Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director of Live Nation GSA, and CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA will be joining forces at the start of next year.

With effect from January 2021, Matt Schwarz will be managing eventimpresents (formerly MLK), the promotion company behind the long-established 'Rock am Ring' and 'Rock im Park' festivals, and will be responsible for acquiring attractive national and international tours and shows on behalf of EVENTIM LIVE, CTS EVENTIM's unified promoter network.

Schwarz worked for Live Nation GSA as COO and Managing Director from its establishment in mid-2015 until February 2020. Prior to that, he was heavily involved in the 'Rock am Ring' and 'Rock im Park' festivals in his capacity as Vice President of MLK.

About CTS EVENTIM
CTS EVENTIM is one of the leading international providers of ticketing services and live entertainment. In 2019, around 250 million tickets were marketed using the company's systems - be it through stationary box offices, online or from mobile terminals. Its online portals operate under brands such as eventim.de, oeticket.com, ticketcorner.ch, ticketone.it and entradas.com. The EVENTIM Group also includes many concert, tour and festival promoter companies for events like 'Rock am Ring', 'Rock im Park', 'Hurricane', 'Southside' and 'Lucca Summer'. In addition, some of Europe's most renowned venues are operated by CTS EVENTIM, for example the LANXESS Arena in Cologne, the K.B. Hallen in Copenhagen, the Waldbühne in Berlin and the EVENTIM Apollo in London. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE 0005470306) has been listed on the stock exchange since 2000 and is currently a member of the MDAX segment. In 2019, its 3,202-strong workforce generated more than 1.4 billion Euro in sales revenue in 21 countries.

Head of Corporate Communications:
Frank Brandmaier
Tel: +49 40 380788-7299
frank.brandmaier@eventim.de


Language: English
Company: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA
Rablstr. 26
81669 München
Germany
Phone: 0421/ 3666-0
Fax: 0421/ 3666-290
E-mail: info@eventim.de
Internet: www.eventim.de
ISIN: DE0005470306
WKN: 547030
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1139567

 
