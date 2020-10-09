WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company Programme for the issuance of Collateralised ETP Securities
9 October 2020
WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company
Programme for the issuance of Collateralised ETP Securities
Consolidations of the Collateralised ETP Securities of the following classes
WisdomTree S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures 2.25x Daily Leveraged
WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged
WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Short
WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Short
Terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as where used in the prospectus of the Issuer dated 2 September 2020 for the programme for the issuance of Collateralised ETP Securities.
WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the “Issuer”) announces that it has posted a circular (the “Circular”) dated 9 October 2020 to the relevant ETP Securityholders announcing consolidations (the “Consolidations”) of the following classes of Collateralised ETP Securities (the “Affected Securities”):
|ETP Security
|ISIN
|NAV per ETP Security (US$, as of 06/10/2020)
|Target Price per consolidated ETP Security (US$)
|WisdomTree S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures 2.25x Daily Leveraged
|
IE00B8VC8061
DE000A133ZU4
|0.0050416
|
200
|WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged
|
IE00BYTYHQ58
DE000A2BGQ13
|0.0033458
|
200
|WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Short
|
IE00B8VZVH32
DE000A133ZR0
|0.1834458
|
100
|WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Short
|
IE00BYTYHR65
DE000A2BGQ05
|0.3489050
|
200
A copy of the circular can be obtained from the Issuer’s website at www.wisdomtree.eu
With effect from an “Effective Date” to be announced by the Issuer not less than 14 days prior to the effective date of the Consolidations, Affected Securities of each class will be consolidated into and become a smaller number of consolidated securities of the same class.
Any fractions of Affected Securities resulting from the Consolidations will be redeemed by the Issuer at the price for that class on the Effective Date.
If the Effective Date is not a Valuation Date in respect of that class of Affected Securities, they shall be redeemed at the price on the next Valuation Date. The Issuer will waive any redemption fee in respect of such redemptions.
0 Kommentare