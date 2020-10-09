WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company Programme for the issuance of Collateralised ETP Securities

Terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as where used in the prospectus of the Issuer dated 2 September 2020 for the programme for the issuance of Collateralised ETP Securities.

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the “Issuer”) announces that it has posted a circular (the “Circular”) dated 9 October 2020 to the relevant ETP Securityholders announcing consolidations (the “Consolidations”) of the following classes of Collateralised ETP Securities (the “Affected Securities”):

ETP Security ISIN NAV per ETP Security (US$, as of 06/10/2020) Target Price per consolidated ETP Security (US$) WisdomTree S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures 2.25x Daily Leveraged IE00B8VC8061



DE000A133ZU4 0.0050416



200 WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged IE00BYTYHQ58



DE000A2BGQ13 0.0033458



200 WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Short IE00B8VZVH32



DE000A133ZR0 0.1834458



100 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Short IE00BYTYHR65



DE000A2BGQ05 0.3489050



200

A copy of the circular can be obtained from the Issuer’s website at www.wisdomtree.eu

With effect from an “Effective Date” to be announced by the Issuer not less than 14 days prior to the effective date of the Consolidations, Affected Securities of each class will be consolidated into and become a smaller number of consolidated securities of the same class.

Any fractions of Affected Securities resulting from the Consolidations will be redeemed by the Issuer at the price for that class on the Effective Date.

If the Effective Date is not a Valuation Date in respect of that class of Affected Securities, they shall be redeemed at the price on the next Valuation Date. The Issuer will waive any redemption fee in respect of such redemptions.