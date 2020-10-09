Splits of the Collateralised ETP Securities of WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Leveraged

Terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as where used in the prospectus of the Issuer dated 2 September 2020 for the programme for the issuance of Collateralised ETP Securities.

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the “Issuer”) announces that it has posted a circular (the “Circular”) dated 9 October 2020 to the relevant ETP Securityholders announcing splits (the “Splits”) of the following class of Collateralised ETP Securities (the “Affected Securities”):

ETP Name ISIN NAV per ETP Security (as of 06/10/2020) Target Price per split ETP Security (US$) WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Leveraged IE00B8W5C578



DE000A133ZY6 $2,753.60 100

A copy of the circular can be obtained from the Issuer’s website at www.wisdomtree.eu

With effect from an “Effective Date” to be announced by the Issuer not less than 14 days prior to the effective date of the Splits, Affected Securities of each class will be split into and become a larger number of securities of the same class.

The number of split securities of each class resulting from the split of one Affected Security of that class is the “Specified Number”.

The Effective Date and the Specified Number in respect of each class will be announced by the Issuer by way of an announcement via RNS no later than 14 days prior to the Effective Date on each of the exchanges upon which the Affected Securities are admitted to trading. It is expected that the Splits will be effective and automatically reflected on the relevant registers and exchanges on the Effective Date.

In setting the Specified Number, the Issuer is seeking to set the post-split price of the Affected Securities at approximately the price indicated in the above table.

Impact on Investors

The price of an investor’s holding of any class of Affected Securities will not be affected by the Splits.

Following the Splits, an investor will hold more Affected Securities of the relevant class. If, for example, the Specified Number in respect of a class were 5, then each Affected Security of that class would be split into and become 5 split securities. The Splits will take effect as a division of Affected Securities and therefore no new securities will be issued.

The aggregate price and Principal Amount of the Specified Number of split securities of any class immediately after the Splits will be the same as the Price and Principal Amount of one Affected Security of that class immediately prior to the Splits.

Although no new securities are being issued, following the Splits, a new IE ISIN and new SEDOLs will be issued in respect of the split securities of each class. The Issuer understands that neither new DE ISINs nor new WKNs will be issued. The Issuer will be disclosing the new security identifiers in an announcement by RNS no less than 14 days prior to the Effective Date. Exchange codes and tickers are expected to remain unchanged

Documentation

The Splits will be implemented pursuant to an amendment to the Supplemental Trust Deed in respect of each class made between the Trustee, the Manager and the Issuer.

Further Announcements

No later than 14 days prior to the Effective Date the Issuer will release a further RIS on each of the exchanges upon which the Affected Securities are admitted to trading confirming the following in respect of each class of Affected Security:

the Effective Date of the Split;

the Specified Number of securities;

the new security identifiers for the split securities; and

the principal amounts of the split securities.

Action required

This announcement contains information and does not require any action to be taken.

For further information, please refer to our website at www.wisdomtree.eu, or contact InfoEU@wisdomtree.com