 

DGAP-News Q3/2020: Capital reduction successfully implemented; sales in Q3/2020 almost stable despite continued negative impact of COVID-19; strong growth in US business (+68%) and recovery tendencies in Europe

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
09.10.2020, 11:18  |  60   |   |   

DGAP-News: aap Implantate AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Preliminary Results
Q3/2020: Capital reduction successfully implemented; sales in Q3/2020 almost stable despite continued negative impact of COVID-19; strong growth in US business (+68%) and recovery tendencies in Europe

09.10.2020 / 11:18
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The COVID-19 pandemic continued to impair business operations at aap Implantate AG ("aap" or the "Company") in recent months, as reflected in the sales trend in the third quarter and the first nine months of 2020. Contrary to this trend, aap continued to record a clearly positive business development in the U.S. and showed dynamic growth on both a quarterly and nine-month basis. In addition, following the easing of COVID-19 measures in the third quarter, the German and European markets (excluding Germany) showed signs of recovery that were reflected in almost equal or even higher sales year-on-year. According to preliminary figures, sales in the third quarter of 2020 were thus almost at the level of the previous year at EUR 2.6 million (Q3/2019: EUR 2.7 million) and in the first nine months of the current financial year at EUR 6.9 million (9M/2019: EUR 8.7 million). Based on the sales development in Q3/2020 and the lower cost level as a result of the comprehensive restructuring and efficiency improvement program, the Management Board expects a significantly improved EBITDA and Recurring EBITDA for the third quarter of 2020.
 

Sales Q3/2020

In KEUR Q3/2020 Q3/2019[1] Change
Sales
Germany
USA[2]
USA Distributors
USA Global Partners
International (without USA)
Europe (without Germany)
BRICS countries
RoW (Rest of World)2 		2,575
641
707
646
61
1,227
564
188
475 		2,705
Seite 1 von 6
aap Implantate Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
Marquard & Bahls to increase participation in Nordic Blue Crude
DGAP-Adhoc: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP UPGRADES FULL YEAR 2020 OUTLOOK AFTER STRONG Q3 GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY
Freeman Gold nach Unternehmensmeldungen vor charttechnischem Ausbruch?
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.:Announcement related to the fourth and final settlement of the second ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Durchführung einer Kapitalerhöhung aus genehmigtem Kapital beschlossen
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Successful pre-placement and determination of subscription price, number of new shares ...
DGAP-News: Hauptversammlung beschließt Umfirmierung in clearvise AG und legt Grundstein für weiteres ...
DGAP-Adhoc: HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG: HSBC specifies its squeeze out request and determines the cash ...
Erfolgreiche Premiere: 5.000 Compliance-Verantwortliche folgten der Einladung zur European Compliance & Ethics Conference ...
Titel
DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG: Mitteilung über den Stabilisierungszeitraum (mid-stabilisation)
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
DGAP-News: Biotest AG: Biotest behandelt ersten COVID-19 Patienten mit Trimodulin
EarthRenew Inc: Günstig wie nie - Jetzt bei dieser Aktie einsteigen oder nachkaufen!
DGAP-News: Schaeffler refinanziert nächste Fälligkeiten
DGAP-News: PAION BERICHTET ÜBER FORTSCHRITTE MIT BYFAVO (REMIMAZOLAM) BEI SEINEM LIZENZNEHMER ACACIA IN DEN ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Jubii Europe N.V.: Jubii Europe N.V. (ISIN NL0000233195) has decided to initiate a formal ...
DGAP-News: Siemens Healthineers AG: Bekanntmachung nach Art. 5 Abs. 1 lit. a) der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014 ...
Solutiance AG: Hauptversammlung unterstützt Kurs des Vorstands - Wachstum trotz Corona - Auftragseingang ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun gibt Unternehmensupdate
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
Amadeus FiRe AG: Es ist gelungen 100% der Anteile an der GFN AG, Heidelberg, zu erwerben
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Wolfgang Grenke äußert sich zum Franchisesystem der GRENKE AG
DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG: Mitteilung über den Stabilisierungszeitraum (mid-stabilisation)
EarthRenew Inc: Umwelt Aktie verdient kräftig - Zusätzlicher Cashflow durch Stromerzeugung!
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:18 Uhr
DGAP-News: Q3/2020: Kapitalherabsetzung erfolgreich umgesetzt; Umsatz in Q3/2020 nahezu stabil trotz weiterhin bestehender Beeinträchtigung durch COVID-19; Stark gewachsenes US-Geschäft (+68 %) und Erholungstendenzen in Europa (deutsch)
11:18 Uhr
DGAP-News: Q3/2020: Kapitalherabsetzung erfolgreich umgesetzt; Umsatz in Q3/2020 nahezu stabil trotz weiterhin bestehender Beeinträchtigung durch COVID-19; Stark gewachsenes US-Geschäft (+68 %) und Erholungstendenzen in Europa
06.10.20
DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: aap Implantate AG (deutsch)
06.10.20
DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: aap Implantate AG (deutsch)
06.10.20
DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: aap Implantate AG (deutsch)

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.08.20
1.969
Letzte Chance bei AAP IMPLANTATE WKN 506660 !!!