DGAP-News: aap Implantate AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Preliminary Results

Q3/2020: Capital reduction successfully implemented; sales in Q3/2020 almost stable despite continued negative impact of COVID-19; strong growth in US business (+68%) and recovery tendencies in Europe



09.10.2020 / 11:18

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The COVID-19 pandemic continued to impair business operations at aap Implantate AG ("aap" or the "Company") in recent months, as reflected in the sales trend in the third quarter and the first nine months of 2020. Contrary to this trend, aap continued to record a clearly positive business development in the U.S. and showed dynamic growth on both a quarterly and nine-month basis. In addition, following the easing of COVID-19 measures in the third quarter, the German and European markets (excluding Germany) showed signs of recovery that were reflected in almost equal or even higher sales year-on-year. According to preliminary figures, sales in the third quarter of 2020 were thus almost at the level of the previous year at EUR 2.6 million (Q3/2019: EUR 2.7 million) and in the first nine months of the current financial year at EUR 6.9 million (9M/2019: EUR 8.7 million). Based on the sales development in Q3/2020 and the lower cost level as a result of the comprehensive restructuring and efficiency improvement program, the Management Board expects a significantly improved EBITDA and Recurring EBITDA for the third quarter of 2020.

Sales Q3/2020 In KEUR Q3/2020 Q3/2019[1] Change Sales

Germany

USA[2]

USA Distributors

USA Global Partners

International (without USA)

Europe (without Germany)

BRICS countries

RoW (Rest of World)2 2,575

641

707

646

61

1,227

564

188

475




