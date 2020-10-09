QIWI Prices RUB 5 Billion Bonds

Under the terms of the Bonds, in the event of a breach of certain covenants the bondholders have the right to request that the Company, JSC QIWI and Sette FZ-LLC purchase their Bonds at their nominal value plus any interest accrued but not yet paid and, in certain instances, a default interest.

NICOSIA, Cyprus, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QIWI plc (NASDAQ: QIWI) (MOEX: QIWI) (“QIWI” or the “Company”) announces the pricing of RUB 5 billion unsecured bonds due in 2023 (the “Bonds”). The Bonds were issued by Qiwi Finance, a finance SPV established by QIWI. This is the first rouble denominated bond offering by QIWI.

The placement enjoyed a strong interest from institutional and retail investors.

The placement was organized by VTB Capital, Gazprombank and Sovcombank, with IFC Solid also acting as co-organizer.

About QIWI plc.

QIWI is a leading provider of next generation payment and financial services in Russia and the CIS. It has an integrated proprietary network that enables payment services across online, mobile and physical channels. It has deployed over 20.9 million virtual wallets, over 118,000 kiosks and terminals, and enabled merchants and customers to accept and transfer over RUB 116 billion cash and electronic payments monthly connecting over 32 million consumers using its network at least once a month. QIWI’s consumers can use cash, stored value and other electronic payment methods in order to pay for goods and services or transfer money across virtual or physical environments interchangeably.

