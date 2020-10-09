Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions
9 October 2020 at 12:30 (CET +1)
Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Reddy, Srinivas
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Nokia Corporation
LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06_20201009101519_2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-10-08
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000681
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 222,664 Unit price: N/A
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 222,664 Volume weighted average price: N/A
