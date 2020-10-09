Landsbankinn hf. Offering of covered bonds
Landsbankinn will offer covered bonds for sale via auction held on Tuesday 13 October at 15:00. Two non-inflation-linked series, LBANK CB 23 and LBANK CB 25 and one inflation-linked series, LBANK CBI 26, will be offered for sale.
Expected settlement date is 20 October 2020.
Landsbankinn Capital Markets will manage the auction. For further information, please call +354 410 7330 or email verdbrefamidlun@landsbankinn.is.
