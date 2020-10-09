Midcap Partners initiate Sidetrade coverage

Sidetrade announces expanded coverage of their stock through a support contract with Midcap Partners, a broker and investment bank specialized in small and midcaps. Established in Paris and London, Midcap Partners have the international footprint to strengthen Sidetrade's visibility, especially with French and British investors.

Sidetrade (Euronext Growth: ALBFR.PA), the Artificial Intelligence platform dedicated to accelerating company revenue and cashflow, announces analyst coverage initiated by Midcap Partners, a broker specialized in small and midcap investment, with a buy recommendation and a €151 target stock price .

Charles-Henri Berbain, managing partner and founder of Midcap Partners, had this to say about the deal:

“We are delighted to raise Sidetrade’s profile with European, British, and North American investors. Sidetrade is one of the rare SaaS players listed on the Paris Stock Exchange. It has solid growth potential on a booming world market. We have every confidence in the ability of Sidetrade management to go out and conquer.”

The research report, “Sidetrade – Here is the cash” is downloadable at https://www.sidetrade.com/company/investors/ . Midcap Partners will publish research notes on Sidetrade, according to the firm’s latest news, and will hold regular meetings with targeted investors.

Sidetrade stock is also covered by the Gilbert Dupont brokerage firm (part of the Société Générale group), who initiated coverage of Sidetrade in July 2009.

* All reports on Sidetrade prepared by analysts represent the opinions of those analysts and not necessarily those of Sidetrade. The information in such reports does not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe to any security in France, Europe, the United States, or any other country.





Next communications

2020 Q3 Revenue: 20 October 2020 (after stock market close)

Investor & Media relations

Christelle Dhrif +33 6 10 46 72 00 cdhrif@sidetrade.com

About Sidetrade ( www.ww.sidetrade.com )

Sidetrade (Euronext Growth: ALBFR.PA) accelerates company revenue and cashflow. Its Artificial Intelligence, Aimie, is able to recognize and anticipate customer behaviour in order to recommend, in real time, the best strategies for sales and finance teams. Aimie reinforces three pillars of the customer journey: sales development, loyalty, and collection speed. Sidetrade has a global reach, thanks to its 250 talented employees based in Paris, London, Birmingham, Dublin, and Amsterdam. Used in 80 countries, Sidetrade's technology enables more than 2,700 businesses of all sizes and from all sectors to be more competitive.

For further information, visit us at www.sidetrade.com and follow us on Twitter @Sidetrade.

In case of a discrepancy between the French and English versions of this press release, only the French version should be deemed valid.







Attachment