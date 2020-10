Lattice Semiconductor Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, announced that it will hold its third quarter 2020 conference call on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Jim Anderson, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Sherri Luther, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss Lattice Semiconductor’s financial results and business outlook.

The dial-in number for the live audio call beginning on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time is 1-888-684-5603 or 1-918-398-4852 with conference identification number 6721419. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations section of www.latticesemi.com.