BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: BAUER Group repositions strategy in the area of deep drilling technology and expands the equipment business in the USA

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Schrobenhausen, Germany - In recent months, the BAUER Group has been working hard on a strategic realignment in the area of deep drilling. The equipment business in the USA has also been expanded suitably.

Reorientation in deep drilling technology

One major step for implementation of this new strategy was termination of the joint venture with Schlumberger in July 2020. With termination of the joint venture, Bauer reacquired all shares of BAUER Manufacturing LLC in the USA and BAUER Deep Drilling GmbH in Germany.

The joint venture was launched in 2015 to further promote the development and construction of large, standardized land-based deep drilling rigs for the oil and gas industry in North America. To that end, the Equipment segment of the BAUER Group contributed automation technology for deep drilling rigs to the joint venture. The original focus before the start of the joint venture also included applications relating to geothermal heat.

Now the Water, Energy & Mining business division of BAUER Maschinen GmbH has combined all activities under the umbrella of deep drilling technology. The goal of the new strategic orientation is to harness existing knowledge to develop customized applications for customers and implement projects together. The focus is on European and Asian markets.

"Our aim is to develop a solution and project in cooperation with the customer. We have a great deal of expertise at our company," says Michael Stomberg, CEO of BAUER AG. "This means we don't want to just offer a standardized range of equipment for deep drilling technology - we want to deliver strategic, customized solutions for our customers. Especially in recent years, the area of geothermal heat has experienced a revival. This is due to the transition from fossil raw materials to sustainable sources of energy for reasons of ecological necessity."

