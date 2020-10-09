 

Alcanna Announces the Sale of 8 Stores on Vancouver Island for $21.1 Million and Provides Business Update

EDMONTON, Alberta, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alcanna Inc. (the “Company” or “Alcanna”) (TSX: CLIQ) today reported that it has agreed to sell eight (8) convenience-format liquor stores on Vancouver Island, British Columbia to Mid-Island Consumer Services Co-operative (“Mid-Island Co-op”). Alcanna will retain its three (3) Vancouver Island stores in the greater Victoria area.

Effective October 8, 2020, Alcanna and Mid-Island Co-op entered into an asset purchase agreement (the “Agreement”), which is binding on both parties subject to customary conditions and consents. The total purchase price is $21.1 million, inclusive of inventory and other assets, and is subject to standard post-closing adjustments (the “Transaction”). Closing costs for the Transaction are estimated to be approximately $0.3 million. These eight (8) stores contributed approximately $1.9 million to Alcanna’s profit before income taxes in 2019 after adjusting for directly attributable corporate overhead and depreciation.

On closing, the proceeds from the Transaction will be used by Alcanna for investment in its Canadian liquor and cannabis retail businesses, debt reduction and for general corporate purposes.

James Burns, Vice Chair and CEO of Alcanna said: “The sale of these 8 stores up-island fits with Alcanna’s strategy to exit lower volume stores and ones in smaller communities in order to concentrate on larger cities and higher volume stores. In addition, Alcanna believes that the significant capital investments required to keep these 8 stores competitive going forward would be better allocated to growth opportunities in major markets.”

The Transaction is expected to close on or about October 30, 2020.

Business Update

As a result of the ongoing coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic and the significant uncertainty that the pandemic is causing for businesses and investors, the Company is providing the following business and financial update in advance of the release of our financial results for the third quarter of 2020, which is tentatively planned for November 13, 2020.

Alcanna’s liquor stores in all regions continued to register sales and margins significantly higher compared to the prior year. The Company anticipates that same-store liquor sales for the three months ended September 30, 2020 will be approximately 15% higher than the prior year and total liquor gross margin as a percentage of sales will be consistent or slightly higher than those reported by the Company for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The Company believes this was primarily a result of shifting customer consumption habits due to more people dining and entertaining at home and continuing to stay away from on-premise liquor establishments (restaurants, bars, lounges, sports venues, etc.). The Company further believes these new consumer behaviour patterns have become entrenched in people’s lifestyle choices and expects consumer behaviour to continue in this manner for as long as COVID-19 remains a threat to the health of Canadians.

