NEXT GAMES CORPORATION: MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS
October 9, 2020 at 1.00 p.m. EEST
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Ovaskainen Jari
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
(X) Legal person
Issuer: Next Games Oyj
LEI: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76_20201009102131_2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-10-08
Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000233267
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 9,952 Unit price: 1.5 EUR
(2): Volume: 2,000 Unit price: 1.49 EUR
(3): Volume: 3,710 Unit price: 1.5 EUR
(4): Volume: 800 Unit price: 1.49 EUR
(5): Volume: 4,755 Unit price: 1.495 EUR
(6): Volume: 3,587 Unit price: 1.475 EUR
(7): Volume: 6,800 Unit price: 1.47 EUR
(8): Volume: 30 Unit price: 1.465 EUR
(9): Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 1.47 EUR
(10): Volume: 1,553 Unit price: 1.465 EUR
(11): Volume: 2,221 Unit price: 1.47 EUR
(12): Volume: 6,691 Unit price: 1.45 EUR
(13): Volume: 3,010 Unit price: 1.47 EUR
(14): Volume: 3,101 Unit price: 1.455 EUR
(15): Volume: 2,500 Unit price: 1.46 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(15): Volume: 51,710 Volume weighted average price: 1.47753 EUR
