 

Next Games Corporation Managers' Transactions

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.10.2020, 12:00  |  23   |   |   

NEXT GAMES CORPORATION: MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS
October 9, 2020 at 1.00 p.m. EEST

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Ovaskainen Jari
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
(X) Legal person
Issuer: Next Games Oyj
LEI: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76_20201009102131_2
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-10-08
Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000233267
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 9,952 Unit price: 1.5 EUR
(2): Volume: 2,000 Unit price: 1.49 EUR
(3): Volume: 3,710 Unit price: 1.5 EUR
(4): Volume: 800 Unit price: 1.49 EUR
(5): Volume: 4,755 Unit price: 1.495 EUR
(6): Volume: 3,587 Unit price: 1.475 EUR
(7): Volume: 6,800 Unit price: 1.47 EUR
(8): Volume: 30 Unit price: 1.465 EUR
(9): Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 1.47 EUR
(10): Volume: 1,553 Unit price: 1.465 EUR
(11): Volume: 2,221 Unit price: 1.47 EUR
(12): Volume: 6,691 Unit price: 1.45 EUR
(13): Volume: 3,010 Unit price: 1.47 EUR
(14): Volume: 3,101 Unit price: 1.455 EUR
(15): Volume: 2,500 Unit price: 1.46 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(15): Volume: 51,710 Volume weighted average price: 1.47753 EUR



Next Games Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
AMD Launches AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors: The Fastest Gaming CPUs in the World
Sunrun Completes Acquisition of Vivint Solar to Accelerate Clean Energy Adoption and Enhance ...
Tesla Announces Date for Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Webcast
RedHill Biopharma Adds Israel Rights to Movantik From AstraZeneca
Altair Acquires M-Base Engineering + Software GmbH, Leader in ...
Europäisches Pharmaunternehmen STADA schließt mit MediPharm Labs exklusive Partnerschaft für ...
WISeKey Secures Ensurity’s Passwordless Access to Microsoft Windows and Azure AD
Amgen, Cytokinetics and Servier Announce Topline Results From GALACTIC-HF, a Phase 3 Trial of ...
Notice of Release of Barrick's Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
QMX Gold Expands Drilling Campaign to Over 45,000 Metres by Year End
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Opaganib von RedHill Biopharma zeigt nachweislich die vollständige Hemmung von SARS-CoV-2
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.09.20
Next Games Corporation Shares Subscribed for With Stock Options 2015