 

Couch or Club BJ’s Wholesale Club Makes Black Friday Easy with a Season of Savings and More Ways to Shop

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.10.2020, 12:30  |  38   |   |   

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ), a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States, is making Black Friday easy this year by offering unbeatable deals earlier than ever and continuing the savings all season long.

“The holiday season is going to look different this year, so we’ve made saving seamless with earlier-than-ever deals and more ways to shop,” said Molly Cox, senior vice president, general merchandise, BJ’s Wholesale Club. “Whether our members choose to shop from their couch or in-club, we’re offering convenient and safe shopping options. Plus, we’re extending our savings throughout the season so members can get their holiday shopping done wherever, whenever.”

BJ’s season of savings will kick off with the Beyond Amazing Savings Event on Oct. 13th and 14th. Members can shop incredible, limited-time deals on electronics, small appliances, toys and more in-club and on BJs.com. On Oct. 20th and 21st, BJ’s will offer members another chance to save on the season’s hottest items with the Beyond Amazing Savings Event Encore.

But the savings don’t stop there. BJ’s Black Friday deals will start earlier than ever this year, so that members can stock up on savings:

  • Early Bird Savings: available Nov. 5th through Nov. 30th, while supplies last
  • Black Friday Savings: available Nov. 20th through Nov. 30th, while supplies last
  • 5-Day Deals: available Nov. 26th through Nov. 30th, while supplies last

BJ’s members can enjoy the treasure hunt experience from the comfort of their couch this season with BJs.com/HolidayShop. Beginning Nov. 5th, members can check back for exclusive daily offers, surprise deals and limited-time savings throughout the holiday season, while supplies last.

More ways to shop means more ways to save. That’s why BJ’s is helping members shop however they want this holiday season with free, contactless curbside pickup, free pick up in-club, delivery from BJs.com, same-day grocery delivery and more.

BJ’s has implemented operational procedures to help ensure a safe shopping environment for its members and team members, including enhanced cleaning and sanitation, mandating face coverings, social distancing cues and personal protective equipment for team members.

BJ’s will also continue its tradition of closing on Thanksgiving to give team members a well-deserved break to rest and recharge. For more than a decade, the retailer has closed their doors on Thanksgiving so that team members can enjoy the holiday with loved ones.

‘Tis the season for holiday hiring! BJ’s is now hiring for a variety of seasonal, part-time and full-time jobs. BJ’s offers excellent benefits, competitive wages and pay for experience. To apply, visit BJs.com/Careers.

Shoppers can learn more about BJ's Wholesale Club by going to www.bjs.com.

About BJ's Wholesale Club, Inc.

Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States. The company currently operates 219 clubs and 148 BJ's Gas locations in 17 states.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Joint Statement Between Velodyne and RoboSense
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
HanesBrands Announces 2030 Global Sustainability Goals Focused on People, Planet and Product
Seattle Genetics, Inc. Announces Corporate Name Change to Seagen Inc.
Nickelodeon and CBS Studios Announce Kate Mulgrew’s Return as Captain Janeway in Upcoming Animated Series Star Trek: Prodigy
Energy Transfer Announces Executive Management Changes
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
Heritage Cannabis Teams with Patient Choice to Offer Medical Cannabis to Patients Across Canada
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results in September and Third Quarter of 2020
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results