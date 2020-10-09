“The holiday season is going to look different this year, so we’ve made saving seamless with earlier-than-ever deals and more ways to shop,” said Molly Cox, senior vice president, general merchandise, BJ’s Wholesale Club. “Whether our members choose to shop from their couch or in-club, we’re offering convenient and safe shopping options. Plus, we’re extending our savings throughout the season so members can get their holiday shopping done wherever, whenever.”

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ), a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States, is making Black Friday easy this year by offering unbeatable deals earlier than ever and continuing the savings all season long.

BJ’s season of savings will kick off with the Beyond Amazing Savings Event on Oct. 13th and 14th. Members can shop incredible, limited-time deals on electronics, small appliances, toys and more in-club and on BJs.com. On Oct. 20th and 21st, BJ’s will offer members another chance to save on the season’s hottest items with the Beyond Amazing Savings Event Encore.

But the savings don’t stop there. BJ’s Black Friday deals will start earlier than ever this year, so that members can stock up on savings:

Early Bird Savings: available Nov. 5 th through Nov. 30 th , while supplies last

available Nov. 5 through Nov. 30 , while supplies last Black Friday Savings: available Nov. 20 th through Nov. 30 th , while supplies last

available Nov. 20 through Nov. 30 , while supplies last 5-Day Deals: available Nov. 26th through Nov. 30th, while supplies last

BJ’s members can enjoy the treasure hunt experience from the comfort of their couch this season with BJs.com/HolidayShop. Beginning Nov. 5th, members can check back for exclusive daily offers, surprise deals and limited-time savings throughout the holiday season, while supplies last.

More ways to shop means more ways to save. That’s why BJ’s is helping members shop however they want this holiday season with free, contactless curbside pickup, free pick up in-club, delivery from BJs.com, same-day grocery delivery and more.

BJ’s has implemented operational procedures to help ensure a safe shopping environment for its members and team members, including enhanced cleaning and sanitation, mandating face coverings, social distancing cues and personal protective equipment for team members.

BJ’s will also continue its tradition of closing on Thanksgiving to give team members a well-deserved break to rest and recharge. For more than a decade, the retailer has closed their doors on Thanksgiving so that team members can enjoy the holiday with loved ones.

‘Tis the season for holiday hiring! BJ’s is now hiring for a variety of seasonal, part-time and full-time jobs. BJ’s offers excellent benefits, competitive wages and pay for experience. To apply, visit BJs.com/Careers.

